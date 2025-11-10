Monday Night Football 'Rock-Fight': Eagles Vs. Packers Should Grind to An UNDER

After a brutal NFL weekend, Philly and Green Bay could deliver another ugly one Monday, and that’s music to the ears of UNDER bettors.

Even though all football is good football, the NFL's product has been terrible recently. Hopefully, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) on Monday Night Football saves NFL Week 10 because, man, there were some awful games. Luckily, this is a great matchup, on paper, and a rematch from the NFC divisional round last postseason.

But, if I have my way, this game will be a snooze-fest because I'm on UNDER 45.5. Philly has gone Over the total in five of its past six games, including three straight. Green Bay has gone Over the total in four consecutive games. While I'm not a trendz bettor, I prefer fading recent results when betting the NFL because it's the most random league in sports.

Prediction: Packers 23, Eagles 17

More importantly, styles make fights, and Eagles-Packers should be a rock-fight. They are slow-paced teams who like to control the ball. Both defenses are in the top 10 in explosive play rate allowed, per NFL data scientist Sam Hoppen. Additionally, both offenses have a negative "Pass Rate Over Expectation," meaning they tend to establish the run.

Regardless, neither quarterback turns the ball over much, either. Green Bay QB Jordan Love and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts have thrown a combined four interceptions this season. Turnovers lead to short fields and defensive touchdowns. However, these teams have good defenses, so their offenses are okay punting the ball and know they don't need to score on every possession.

Plus, both offenses have key injuries that could hurt their efficiency. The Packers lost their biggest game-breaker, TE Tucker Kraft, to a season-ending injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. Kraft is Love's most dangerous weapon, and Green Bay's WR corps has cluster injuries. These injuries should loom large vs. Philly's defense.

Eagles starting C Cam Jurgens will be out Monday. Centers are the second-most important offensive position because they help the quarterback adjust the blocking assignments and call out the defense's coverages. The loss of a center could be more impactful for Philadelphia because of how much it relies on the Tush Push.

At the end of the day, these are two of the best defenses in the league and two of the most methodical offenses. I'm banking on long drives in between the 20s that are cut short by sick defensive plays, and a playoff-like atmosphere.

_____________________________

