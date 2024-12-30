NFL Week 18 Opening Lines Featuring Vikings At Lions Showdown For The NFC 1-Seed

The NFL wisely waited until the conclusion of Sunday Night Football in Week 17 games before making its schedule for Week 18. Staggering start times in Week 18 is necessary for drama and entertainment purposes. This prevents teams with nothing to play for from resting players.

The teams locked in their playoff positions are the Kansas City Chiefs (1-seed for the AFC playoffs), Buffalo Bills (AFC East champion and 2-seed), Houston Texans (AFC South champion and 4-seed), Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East champion and 2-seed), and Los Angeles Rams (NFC West champion and 4-seed).

Only two playoff spots are up for grabs in Week 18. The NFC South division-winning 4-seed, and the AFC's 7-seed between the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals. Several games have playoff-seeding ramifications, including the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football for the NFC North and home field throughout the playoffs.

Without further ado, here are the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for the NFL's regular-season finale.

NFL Week 18 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11 a.m. ET Monday, December 30.

Saturday (two games)

Cleveland Browns (3-13) at Baltimore Ravens (11-5), 4:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): Cleveland (+1000) | Baltimore (-1800)

Spread: Browns +18 (-110) | Ravens -18 (-110)

Total — 42 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6), 8 p.m. ET

ML: Cincinnati (-155) | Pittsburgh (+130)

Spread: Bengals -3 (-105) | Steelers +3 (-115)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)

Carolina Panthers (4-12) at Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

ML: Carolina (+320) | Atlanta (-410)

Spread: Panthers +7.5 (-108) | Falcons -7.5 (-112)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (11-5) at Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

ML: Washington (-166) | Dallas (+140)

Spread: Commanders +3 (-112) | Cowboys -3 (-108)

Total — 44 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-12) at Green Bay Packers (11-5)

ML: Chicago (+310) | Green Bay (-395)

Spread: Bears +9 (-110) | Packers -9 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (3-13)

ML: Houston (+160) | Tennessee (-192)

Spread: Texans +4 (-108) | Titans -4 (-112)

Total — 41 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

ML: New Orleans (+700) | Tampa Bay (-1100)

Spread: Saints +14.5 (-115) | Buccaneers -14.5 (-105)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) at Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

ML: Jacksonville (+185) | Indianapolis (-225)

Spread: Jaguars +5 (-110) | Colts -5 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Buffalo Bills (13-3) at New England Patriots (3-13)

ML: Buffalo (-148) | New England (+124)

Spread: Bills -3 (-105) | Patriots +3 (-115)

Total — 40 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Giants (3-13) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

ML: NYG (+140) | Philadelphia (-166)

Spread: Giants +3.5 (-112) | Eagles -3.5 (-108)

Total — 38.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (five games)

Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) at Denver Broncos (9-7)

ML: Kansas City (+390) | Denver (-520)

Spread: Chiefs +10 (-115) | Broncos -10 (-105)

Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

ML: LAC (-218) | Las Vegas (+180)

Spread: Chargers -5.5 (-110) | Raiders +5.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Seattle Seahawks (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

ML: Seattle (-155) | LAR (+130)

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-112) | Rams +3 (-108)

Total — 40 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12)

ML: Miami (-135) | NYJ (+114)

Spread: Dolphins -2.5 (-110) | Jets +2.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

San Francisco 49ers (6-9)* at Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

ML: San Francisco (-118) | Arizona (-102)

Spread: 49ers -1 (-112) | Cardinals +1 (-108)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*The Niners still have to play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17.

Sunday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (13-2)**

ML: Minnesota (+120) | Detroit (-142)

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-108) | Lions -2.5 (-112)

Total — 52.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

**Detroit still has to play San Francisco on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17.

_____________________________

