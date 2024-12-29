Minnesota Vikings May Be Best Team In NFC And They Get A Chance To Prove It Next Week

We have some serious and important questions about the Minnesota Vikings:

Let's start with quarterback Sam Darnold, who was supposed to be a bridge quarterback who kept the position warm until rookie J.J. McCarthy developed first and then got healthy enough to take over.

Are we sure he's a temporary guy just passing through?

Vikings Teammates Love Sam Darnold

We ask because anyone watching him play this season, including Sunday when he threw for 377 yards and 3 TD passes in a 27-25 victory over the rival Green Bay Packers, should make any logical person ask why not keep this going?

And if you saw how Darnold was greeted in the victorious Vikings locker room – with cheers and appreciation and, yes, love – it should make one wonder why Darnold would ever want to leave that atmosphere even if he is playing on an expiring contract and is scheduled to be a free agent next year.

"To be embraced by your teammates like that, yeah, it's always fun to be able to have that moment," Darnold said.

"What can I say about Sam Darnold other than another big-time performance when his team needed," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Phenomenal moment in the locker room when he finally made it in there. It was really cool.

"I'm just so proud of him. There's so many things that lead into moments like this for Sam once he became a Minnesota Viking, to see how he's been able to maximize everything about his opportunity. Our football team loves him for it, and I'm just so proud of him."

Then there are the more universal questions.

Vikings Might Be NFC's Best

Are we sure the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC?

Are we even sure they're the best team in their division?

We're going to find out next weekend because the Vikings and Lions will settle the matter on the field in Detroit.

The two powers of the NFC North are on a collision course because the Vikings cleared their path to that game by first dispatching the Packers on Sunday.

The Vikings dominated much of the game and then basically survived a breakneck rally by the Packers to collect their victory.

So Week 18 promises the Vikings and Lions as the most consequential game in the NFL because it will determine the division title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Home Field Important To Vikings

"New week, new challenge," O'Connell said. "Really, really one of the best teams in football all year long. Now we've got to go to their place and roll it out there for 60 minutes. We're going to put in our week this week and try to find a way to go 1-0 this week."

The No. 1 seed in the conference enjoys a first-round bye and homefield advantage for as long as they stay alive. That could be a mighty tool for the Vikings, who finished 8-1 at US Bank Stadium this season.

"It was so important to us this year to get back to the way we should play at US Bank Stadium," O'Connell said. "So to finish 8-1 in front of our fans and have that kind of atmosphere in a game like this, it's why we do what we do and love the support of our fans.

"Tonight it was huge for us and our team thrives off it."

By the way, the Lions play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. And that game is virtually meaningless.

Win or lose against the 49ers, the following game against the Vikings will determine, well, everything meaningful to that point for both teams.

Darnold Playing At ‘High Level’

The amazing thing about the Vikings is how improbable their trip to the top of the conference has been. Because, whatever their designs and plans, it wasn't supposed to be like this.

It wasn't supposed to come with Darnold at quarterback playing like an All-Pro.

Darnold, who basically inherited the starting job after Kirk Cousins signed with Atlanta and rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a knee injury that ended his season, is having a dream year.

He completed 33 of 43 passes against the Packers. That's a 76.7 percent completion rate. He has 35 TD passes this year. And his quarterback rating this game was 116.1.

Darnold has authored a passer rating above 100 in 13 games this year. He had 12 such games his previous six NFL seasons.

"He's playing quarterback at a very, very high level," O'Connell said, "and has been the majority of the whole season."