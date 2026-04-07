Key Masters Trends Point To Just 7 Players Who Can Actually Win The Green Jacket This Year

The number of winning trends associated with the Masters is just about endless. There is a way to wiggle nearly every player in the limited field into fitting a mold where you can convince yourself that they have a legitimate chance at winning the green jacket, but two trends have emerged over the years that anyone serious about picking a winner can not completely ignore.

Eleven of the last 13 Masters champions have gained at least 1.7 strokes tee to green in the three months leading up to the event. A total of 10 guys fit that mold in 2026, according to Data Golf.

Collin Morikawa (2.17, 18 rounds)

Matt Fitzpatrick (2.14, 28 rounds)

Jon Rahm (2.04, 20 rounds)

Si Woo Kim (2.02, 36 rounds)

Rory McIlroy (1.99, 22 rounds)

Scottie Scheffler (1.86, 24 rounds)

Ludvig Aberg (1.82, 24 rounds)

Cameron Young (1.78, 24 rounds)

Min Woo Lee (1.70, 28 rounds)

Chris Gotterup (1.70, 30 rounds)

READ: Masters Storylines: Who Can Actually Win, A Stable Of Debutants, Rory's Defense, And A Disrespected Scottie

With that list established, we can narrow it down even further, given that 21 of the last 27 Masters champions have either won or finished second in a previous major in their career. This leaves us with just seven players, based on these two trends, who could slip on the green jacket on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa: 2x PGA Championship winner, 3 Top 10 finishes in the Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick: U.S. Open winner, 2 Top 10 finishes in the Masters

Jon Rahm: 2x major winner, Masters champion in 2023

Rory McIlroy: 5x major winner, Masters champion in 2025

Scottie Scheffler: 4x major winner, Masters champion in 2022 & 2024

Ludvig Aberg: Masters runner-up in 2024

Cameron Young: Open Championship runner-up 2022

It may feel a bit ridiculous to narrow down a 91-player field to just seven names who can actually win the Masters, but there isn't a more predictive tournament in golf. Augusta National is hosting the 90th edition of the Masters this week. Ninety tournaments on the same golf course leads to some numbers and trends you can, and likely should, very much lean on.