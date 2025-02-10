Maniac Bettors Hit The ‘Correct Score’ Prop In Super Bowl LIX

We all have a friend who makes random $5 bets on crazy odds with fat payouts that have no chance of cashing. I’ve been known to throw 100-to-1 darts in my PGA TOUR bets. The Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of doing sh*t like that.

It’s the only day of the year that "Super Bowl Squares" sounds like a good idea. Hell, some madman put 70 dimes ($70K) on the coin flip in Super Bowl LIX. People bet on Taylor Swift TV mentions, national anthem run time, Gatorade bath color, etc.

However, FanDuel booked what I consider the dumbest bets ever on Super Bowl Sunday: The "Exact Score" market. According to ESPN sports betting insider David Payne Purdum, several bets at FanDuel were placed on the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

To put into perspective how unlikely this bet is to hit, the implied win probability of +50000 odds is 0.2%. There is no logic or analysis to justify this wager. In fact, I’d be surprised if this bet was made by a sober gambler. Have you ever seen that video of a friend group putting $100,000 on a single number in roulette?

Miraculously, the ball landed on that number and the homies walked away with $3.6 million. Well, the odds of hitting that bet are 2.6%, 13 times greater than picking the exact score in Super Bowl 2025. Presumably, that bachelor party roulette bet was made with liquid, or Colombian, courage.

I hope whoever cashed this "exact score" prop uses that money to buy something nice for their significant other or children. Unfortunately, the type of gambler who places that wager probably gave it all back to FanDuel playing Spanish 21 or online craps.

