Take The Better Coach-QB Combo In Los Angeles Rams At Philadelphia Eagles Sunday

We will likely have a snow game when the Los Angeles Rams head to Lincoln Financial Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round. Per sports betting meteorologist Kevin Roth, temperatures are expected to be around freezing at kick-off, and there is nearly an 80% chance of snow.

The LA wildfires cost the Rams their home-field advantage in the wild-card round. Instead, they met the Vikings in Arizona Monday, where Los Angeles hammered Minnesota 27-9. So, not only are the Rams dealing with life-altering events, but they are also flying across the country on a short rest to play in cold-a** Philadelphia.

The Eagles got an inspiring 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers last weekend. It was more Green Bay losing than Philly winning. The Packers fumbled the opening kickoff, which led to a 28-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles. Green Bay couldn't figure it out afterward and Philadelphia won the turnover battle 4-0.

Philadelphia is -6.5 (-105) with a -290 moneyline (Los Angeles's moneyline is +235) and the total is 42.5 at DraftKings as of Saturday. Everyone knows this is a bad matchup for LA. And, frankly, I agree. Philly destroyed the Rams 37-20 earlier this season and Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards and 2 TDs. They ran over the Rams last year too, without Barkley.

But, I'm the biggest "Rams guy" in the media, as cheesy as that sounds, and they have the better coach and quarterback. Sean McVay is underrated. A legend, Aaron Donald, retired this offseason. The Rams have dealt with injuries to key players all season, and they have by far the cheapest defense in the NFL. Yet, McVay has another 10-win season on his resume.

Whereas Eagles fans don't even like head coach Nick Sirianni. Philly fans are waiting to throw him under the bus if the Eagles don't make the Super Bowl. They know the Eagles have the most talented roster in the NFL right now. However, Philadelphia also knows McVay will have a better game plan and is waiting for Sirianni to crap all over himself.

Plus, the sh*tty weather in Philadelphia on Sunday favors the team from California. I'm aware Rams QB Matt Stafford has struggled in snow games throughout his career. But, that was mostly with the Detroit Lions when they sucked, before the Dan Campbell days. Stafford is a champion, who threw no-look passes to win the Super Bowl for McVay, Donald, and the Rams.

Anyway, back to the weather. If it's more difficult to throw because of bad weather, wouldn't you want the better passer? I know I do. And Stafford is without a doubt the better passer. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has put up some duds this season. He has six games with fewer than 200 passing yards with one of the best supporting casts in the league.

Furthermore, Hurts eats too many sacks and the Rams are deep at pass rusher. Hurts has the fourth-worst sack rate in the NFL and LA sacked Vikings QB Sam Darnold nine times this past Monday with eight different players. Rams rookie pass rusher Jared Verse is Pro Football Focus's highest-graded edge defender remaining in the postseason.

As I said earlier, I'm a "Rams Guy." I bet them to win the NFC at +5500 odds before giving them out to upset the Vikings in Week 8. Hell, last year when everyone thought LA would suck, I zagged and picked the Rams to win the NFC West (they didn't) and make the playoffs (they did). Then I bet Los Angeles +3 in its 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round last season.

The one bet that could save my NFL bankroll this season is the "Rams rookie pass rusher Jared Verse to win the 2024-25 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year" +900 ticket I have. I guess the Rams have been good to me, and I'm going back to the well, so to speak. And I'd rather have my money on Stafford and McVay than Sirianni and Hurts in a big game.

Prediction: Rams 23, Eagles 18

The best spread available is Los Angeles +6.5 (-110) at Fanatics Sportsbook. I'd bet the Rams down to +5 and sprinkle on their +230 moneyline. For example, if your standard bet is $100, then I'd put $20 on the Rams +230 to win straight up.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.