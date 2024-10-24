Bet The Los Angeles Rams Saves Their Season Vs. Minnesota Vikings In NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings' undefeated season ended last week in a 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles held off the Las Vegas Raiders for a 20-15 win in Week 7.

LA still has a lot to play for, but this is an absolute must-win. If they lose, Rams WR Cooper Kupp will probably be dealt before the NFL’s November 5th trade deadline. Los Angeles WR Puka Nacua was activated off of IR this week and has a three-week return window.

Kupp got hurt in Week 2 and Puka went down in Week 1. That said, Kupp will play Thursday in LA's last stand and I could see Puka returning next week. Plus, Los Angeles plays the first-place Seattle Seahawks after its mini-bye in Week 9 and already beat the defending NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Between Matthew Stafford getting his No. 1 weapon back, this being an "all-in" game for the Rams, their Super Bowl pedigree, and LA head coach Sean McVay's 6-2 career record on Thursday Night Football, I'm backing Los Angeles one last time in Week 8.

BET: Los Angeles Rams +3 (-115) at BetMGM

My biggest handicapping angle for this matchup is I like betting on the better coaching staffs in these short weeks because smarter minds can create better game plans quicker. Granted, I love Minnesota’s coaching staff, and McVay doesn’t have a huge edge over Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

However, McVay is a top-three offensive game planner in the NFL and O’Connell is still working his way into the top-five. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for his exotic blitz packages and scheming up pressure.

Yet, McVay and Stafford will be prepared for Flores. Stafford is good at switching up his protection pre-snap and will make the Vikings pay if they don’t get home on the blitz. Furthermore, Minnesota commits too many mistakes, which may stunt its offensive production.

The Vikings are 30th in sack rate allowed on offense and 24th in penalties per game. Minnesota QB Sam Darnold has taken four sacks in three of his last four games. Between a sack or drive-stalling penalty, the Vikings are due for a bad game on offense if they get behind.

According to Pro Football Focus, Los Angeles’s offensive line has a bigger edge over Minnesota’s defensive line than the Vikings' pass protection and run blocking vs. the Rams' defense.

So, let’s review the "tale of the tape". The Vikings have the better defense and playmakers, and that's close because Rams RB Kyren Williams is tied for an NFL-leading 8 rushing touchdowns and Kupp returns this week. But, Los Angeles has the better coach and quarterback and an edge in the trenches.

Prediction: Rams 26, Vikings 23

I'm sprinkling on LA's moneyline and using the Rams in my Circa Million VI picks for NFL Week 8.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.