Leaked Script: Polymarket Big Shot Wisely Bet $600K On Josh Allen To Win NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen shocked the world, and the betting market, by winning the 2024-25 NFL MVP over Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Thursday. Yet, that didn't stop one dude from betting $600,000 on Allen to win his first career NFL MVP at Polymarket over the last month.

Who knows whether this person was just gambling for sh*ts and gigs or had prior knowledge of how the NFL MVP votes would be cast? Polymarket moved Allen's chances of winning NFL MVP from 53% to 94% Thursday afternoon. In American gambling parlance, 53% represents -113 betting odds while 94% is -1567 odds.

Polymarket is a prediction website where you can bet on or buy contracts for random events, such as U.S. elections, Super Bowl LIX, etc. I wrote about a French guy winning $50 million on Polymarket by betting President Donald Trump to win the 2024 election. It's a sweet way to gamble in states without legalized sports betting.

Allen scored 40 total touchdowns this season (28 passing and 12 rushing) with career-bests in QBR (77.3), interceptions (6), and sacks (14). He led the Bills to their fifth straight AFC East title with the worst supporting cast of his career. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs ended Allen's season for the fourth time in the last five years by beating Buffalo 32-29 in the AFC title game.

However, after earning first-team All-Pro quarterback honors, Lamar ended the regular season as the betting favorite to win his second consecutive NFL MVP, and third overall. Whoever bet Allen to win NFL MVP wasn't buying it though. The value of their Allen-NFL MVP Polymarket contracts was a fifth of the $3 million bet on that award.

Even though Allen is my 2024-25 NFL MVP, this was probably a make-up call for last season. Allen had better stats than Jackson last year, but the Bills had a worse record than the Ravens. Lamar had one of the greatest statistical seasons for a quarterback ever this year, while Buffalo won more games than Baltimore.

