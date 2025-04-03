LA Lakers Will Finish Off Regular-Season Sweep Of Golden State Warriors Thursday

The main event of an NBA on TNT doubleheader Thursday is a potential first-round playoff preview between the 5-seed Golden State Warriors (44-31) and the 3-seed Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) at 10 p.m. ET. All starters for Golden State vs. LA should be available, which is rare for an NBA game at this point in the season.

Los Angeles beat the Dubs in their first three meetings this season, covering the spread in all three. However, Lakers newcomer Luka Dončić and Warriors newcomer Jimmy Butler didn't play in any of those games. LeBron James wrecked Golden State in their previous meeting. Feb. 6. James had game-highs in points (42), rebounds (17), and assists (8).

Luka Dončić is playing his first game against the Warriors as a Laker, and he dominated them while playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Since 2021, Luka averages 32.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 16 games vs. Golden State. And that was when Dallas ran everything through Dončić. In contrast, he splits the playmaking duties with LeBron and Lakers SG Austin Reaves.

Also, the Lakers' lack of size in the frontcourt won't hurt them here. Reaves is their shortest starter, standing at 6-foot-5. Luka is more of a wing than a guard. LeBron is 6-foot-9, forward Rui Hachimura is 6-foot-8, and C Jaxson Hayes is a 7-footer. Whereas the Warriors' tallest starter is Butler, who is 6-foot-7. Draymond Green is their starting center and is only 6-foot-6.

Finally, the Lakers are one of the best home teams in the NBA. They are 23-6 straight up and 19-9 vs. the spread as home favorites with a +5.2 scoring margin. Los Angeles has a bunch of glue guys and 3-and-D players surrounding LeBron, Luka, and Reaves, and typically, role players perform better at home.

Prediction: Lakers 119, Warriors 114

