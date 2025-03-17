Lakers Player Calls Himself 'A Killer' After Scoring 10 Points (It's Not Bronny)

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 10 points and couldn't be brought down after his ‘splash’ performance.

DFS is a role player for the new-look Lakers — as part of their win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Finney-Smith broke out of his usually mute impact with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

After Sunday's decent outing, Finney-Smith went off about being a cold-blooded killer, suggesting he's got more 10-point performances left in him …

"I’m a shark – I kill just cause, not cause I’m hungry," the Fin said, putting the league on notice.

LA acquired Finney-Smith before the trade deadline as the Lakers sought to unload themselves of D'Angelo Russell's services, having been fed up with DLo.

Despite his gloating, Finney-Smith needs more work to live up to the expectations that came with his trade.

As a Laker, DFS averages 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Though not quite the Jaws-like predator on the court, Finney-Smith wants to make waves in different ways.

To his credit, Finney-Smith's defense made the biggest impact against the Suns, which highlights his greatest ability as a player. He may not pop on the scoreboard, but his defensive prowess during games does stick out… like a shark's fin.

