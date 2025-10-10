Giants QB Jaxson Dart Now 2nd Favorite For OROY After Win Vs. Eagles in Week 6

Hopefully y’all listened and tailed me when I gave out New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart to win the 2025-26 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +2500 odds before the season started. Because, after the Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 as +7.5 underdogs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, Dart became the second-betting favorite to win OROY.

The Ole Miss standout completed 17-of-25 passes for 198 yards for two total touchdowns (one rushing and one passing), and no interceptions against Philadelphia. Dart added 58 rushing yards (another thing I predicted by giving out his OVER 35.5 rushing yards in OutKick's newsletter Thursday), and had a 89.8 QBR, which factors in passing and rushing.

He is nipping at the heels of Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka, who is rightfully the odds-on favorite at -105 to win the award at the time of writing. Egbuka has been nothing short of spectacular so far. He leads the first-place Bucs in receptions (25), receiving yards (445), and TDs (five). The Ohio State Buckeye is on pace for 85 catches, 1,513 yards, and 17 TDs.

Yet, Dart is doing things that only the great Patrick Mahomes has done while leading the Giants to victories over two playoff teams from last season, including the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday. If it weren't for five turnovers vs. the New Orleans Saints last week, Dart would be 3-0 as a starter.

More importantly, he will get a boost from the New York media if he leads the Giants into playoff contention or, god-willing for fellow NYG fans, clinches a postseason berth. As I pointed out last month, Jaxson (that's right, we're on a first-name basis) has swagger, and his teammates seem to believe in him.

Plus, I predict the betting market and NFL award voters will take into consideration how little help Dart has in New York (besides fellow rookie, RB Cam Skattebo, of course). The Giants lost superstar WR Malik Nabers to a season-ending injury in Week 4, and they didn't have No. 2 WR Darius Slayton in their win over Philly in Week 6.

Unfortunately, betting Dart to win OROY at the current odds is a "negative-EV" wager. But, I'm just here to pat myself on the back and celebrate my good line value while I still have it. I mean, it's been a tough season for ya boy, and I need wins where I can get them. Even if it's just a "See, I told you so," that will probably blow up in my face.

