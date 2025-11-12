Fade Washington Commanders Or Bet Miami Dolphins: Same Difference In NFL Week 11

Usually, I bet NFL games at the end of the week after seeing how the market shapes the spreads and injury reports. However, I recommend betting the Miami Dolphins (3-7) over the Washington Commanders (3-7) ASAP. Miami opened as -2.5 favorites and has been bet up to -3. I could see this getting to "Dolphins -3.5" because the Commanders are cooked.

Best Bet: Miami Dolphins -2.5 (-115) at DraftKings, up to -3

Washington is in the middle of a lost season and has to travel to Madrid, Spain, on Sunday to play Miami in the final NFL International Series game of the season. The Commanders will be without franchise QB Jayden Daniels and will most likely be without No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin this week. Without Jayden and McLaurin, they are the second-worst team in the NFL, behind the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looks like Hawaiian Dan Marino in good playing conditions. Santiago Bernabéu, the host stadium of Commanders-Dolphins, has a retractable roof, and Madrid's weather forecast Sunday is projecting temperatures in the mid-to-high 50s with a decent chance of rain.

Also, Tua needs a good ground game, especially without All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill, to pull the opponent's safeties into the box, which opens up the deep ball. Miami is 5-0 against the spread (ATS) this season when it rushes for 100+ yards. Washington has allowed 100+ rushing yards eight times and is 3-5 ATS in those games.

Furthermore, Dolphins RB De'Von Achane ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns in their 30-13 win vs. the Buffalo Bills last week. Achane is one of the fastest players in the league, and the Commanders have one of the oldest defenses, and they are missing their best interior defensive lineman, Daron Payne, who is suspended for Week 11.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is taking over defensive play-calling duties, which is another sign that Washington's defense is a dumpster fire. While Quinn is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, they don't have any game-wreckers on that side of the ball. A coach can call good plays and all, but he's not sacking the quarterback or forcing turnovers.

Finally, it's a bad time for an overseas trip for a banged-up Commanders team that is reassigning play-calling duties and dealing with additional media obligations that come with NFL International games while on a five-game losing skid (0-5 ATS).

Prediction: Miami Dolphins 31, Washington Commanders 20

Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.