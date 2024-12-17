Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Season-Ending Injury Leads To Devastating Future Bet Loss

"Bad Beats" coverage is so popular in sports media because of schadenfreude, a.k.a., when people get satisfaction from others' misfortune. If that applies to you, the bad beat (or lucky win, depending on which side you bet) for Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery's season-long rushing yards prop is misery porn.

Montgomery suffered a season-ending knee injury in Detroit's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 15. He played 30 percent of the snaps in Bills-Lions Sunday and ran for 4 yards on 5 carries. However, Montgomery's injury led to Over bettors of his rushing yards prop getting hooked.

Whenever something like this happens, conspiracy theorists cry out "The NFL is rigged", "The sportsbooks knew", or "Give me a refund". Those responses are expected and stupid. First of all, there are too many moving pieces for the NFL to rig its games. If anyone screws up, the "script" is ruined.

Second, sportsbooks aren't all-seeing wizards, they are just marketplaces for bettors. Most importantly, DBAP, and ask for a refund. Injuries are a part of gambling, and that's the risk you take. Plus, someone won money because of Montgomery's injury.

Furthermore, I practice what I preach. I bet Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love OVER 3,825.5 passing yards and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to throw 4,000+ passing yards this season. Love missed two games and Lawrence is out for the season. Yet, you don't see me whining on X.

The only people I feel bad for are Lions fans, who had legitimate hopes of making Super Bowl 2025. Montgomery's loss on top of cluster injuries to Detroit's defense means the Lions would need a lot to go right to break their curse. Not even the greatest orator in NFL history, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, has enough inspirational speeches to fix the broken Lions.

