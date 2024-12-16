Detroit Lions Cannot Catch A Break, David Montgomery Now Out For Season

If the Detroit Lions didn't have bad luck, they'd have no luck at all. At least when it comes to injuries.

The 12-2 Lions have endured one of the worst injury streaks of a top contender in recent memory in the NFL.

And the news got a little worse on Monday when head coach Dan Campbell announced that veteran running back David Montgomery needs knee surgery and is out for the year.

Montgomery arguably wasn't the biggest loss during Sunday's game, either. Star defensive tackle Alim McNeil also suffered a season-ending injury, which further depletes a defensive line missing Aidan Hutchinson – who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.

They also lost starting cornerback Carlton Davis, in addition to losing the game against Buffalo. Just a brutal day for the Detroit Lions.

The Montgomery injury thrusts Jamhyr Gibbs into a "workhorse" role for the Lions, as he presumably now takes over as the every-down running back.

Not a bad plan B, to be fair. But part of what made the Detroit running game so strong was having two guys with different skillsets. Montgomery is a terrific downhill runner with a lot of power and veteran experience.

Gibbs is a more shifty back and has fresher legs, given his age. Now, though, the Lions are going to find out what Gibbs – who they picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft – can do while taking over the backfield to himself.

While Detroit has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, the injuries are going to catch up to them at some point.

They're currently tied for the top seed in the NFC with the Philadelphia Eagles, but have games remaining against the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

If there's one guy in the league who can get his guys to overcome the incredible losses, it's certainly Dan Campbell.

But at a certain point, there's only so much a head coach can do.