Dan Campbell Shares Blunt Message With Fans As Lions Appear Doomed: WATCH

Dan Campbell is pleading with Lions fans to keep the faith as the team faces mounting injuries.

Detroit is sitting at 12-2 and in first place in the NFC North, but the injury situation is absolutely dire. The team has nearly two dozen players out, including stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Montgomery with season-ending injuries.

The defense suffered multiple injuries Sunday against Buffalo, and that was on top of all the ones already being dealt with.

It's a disaster, and it appears a season that started with so much hope might be on the brink.

Dan Campbell unleashes fired up speech.

Well, don't tell Campbell what the odds are because he doesn't want to hear any nonsense or negativity. He called into "97.1 The Ticket" Tuesday morning to share a simple message with fans starting to doubt how the rest of the season will go:

Keep your head up because this dog still has a lot of fight.

While Campbell admitted the Lions probably aren't going undefeated the rest of the way, there are still plenty of reasons to believe the team can still win as guys get new opportunities.

Listen to his awesome speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I'm not convinced the Lions have a light at the end of the tunnel, I appreciate the fact Dan Campbell is at least trying to inspire the fans.

What else is he going to do? Throw in the towel? Quit? That would go against everything Dan Campbell stands for.

Yes, the situation is brutal, and no team in the league has a worse roster situation when it comes to the total health of the team.

The Lions not only lost arguably the best defensive player in the league in Aidan Hutchinson, star CB Carlton Davis is out, critical defensive lineman Alim McNeill is out for the year and Montgomery being out is a massive blow to the backfield. The Lions aren't just losing players. The team is losing its best guys.

Yet, the only choice is to keep advancing forward. Complaining isn't going to do anything to fix the roster situation.

Next up is Chicago this Sunday. We'll see if the Lions can bounce back. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.