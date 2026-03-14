Cutting Down The Nets: 3 Sharp Wagers For Saturday's Conference Tournament Games

Despite being a "casual fan" of college sports, I'm even jacked up about the conference tournament games in college basketball Saturday. Granted, my alma mater is playing for a second straight Big East title, and I'm having a rare winning season betting on college hoops.

Regardless, we have a day full of dope basketball games, with the best teams in the country, and I'm celebrating by gambling on three of them. Between Purdue’s shaky favorite profile to Arizona’s resume as the best team in college basketball, and St. John’s in a Revenge Game, there are clear angles behind every pick.

College Hoops Bet Slip: March 14

These bets were available at the time of writing and are subject to change.

UCLA Bruins +7.5 (-112) , down to +5.5, vs. the #18 Purdue Boilermakers via DraftKings, risking 1.12 units (u).

, down to +5.5, vs. the #18 Purdue Boilermakers via DraftKings, risking 1.12 units (u). #2 Arizona Wildcats moneyline (-122) , up to -3.5, vs. the #5 Houston Cougars via DraftKings, risking 1.22u.

, up to -3.5, vs. the #5 Houston Cougars via DraftKings, risking 1.22u. #13 St. John's Red Storm +3 (-110) vs. the #6 UConn Huskies, via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1u.

Big Ten Semifinals: #18 Purdue vs. UCLA (+7.5) , 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bruins lost their leading scorer, forward Tyler Bilodeau, in Friday's win over the Michigan State Spartans, which could be a deal-breaker for this game. That said, the Boilermakers are overrated, and I refuse to believe they'll cover Saturday. For example, Purdue is 12-18 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite.

Furthermore, the Boilermakers don't have the profile as a team that covers big spreads. They are 298th nationally in tempo, 233rd in defensive turnover rate, 339th in offensive FT/FGA rate, 337th in defensive 3-point-attempt rate, and 233rd in effective field goal rate (eFG%), which blends 2- and 3-point shooting, per Ken Pom.

Also, UCLA has more experience and size, and ranks 14th nationally in 3-point percentage. I said something similar when giving out them plus the points vs. Michigan State Friday, but Bruins PG Donovan Dent is a beast and can offset Purdue All-Big Ten First-Team PG Braden Smith. Dent on Friday consistently blew past the Spartans, who have a much better defense than the Boilermakers.

Again, Bilodeau's probable absence hurts, but UCLA still has three players who shoot better than 40% from behind the arc. The Bruins beat Purdue 69-67 at home during the regular season. UCLA shot 45.0% from deep in that game (9-for-20), and Dent had game-highs in points and assists. This will be another one-possession game and the Bruins are a live 'dog.

Prediction: Purdue 73, UCLA 71

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Big XII Title Game: #5 Houston vs. #2 Arizona (-122) , 6 p.m. ET

Simply put, the Wildcats should go into the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and they are at least 4 points better than the Cougars on a neutral floor. Arizona smacked Houston 73-66 on the road during the regular season. The 7-point margin doesn't look like a smacking, but the Wildcats outperformed the Cougars in all "four factors".

Arizona is bigger at every position, has higher rebounding rates on both ends of the floor, and shoots better: 55.1-52.2% in eFG%. Houston has the edge in playoff experience. However, the Cougars haven't won a title under head coach Kelvin Sampson. They are 3-7 ATS vs. ranked teams and 3-5 ATS on neutral floors, while the Wildcats are 9-4 ATS and 5-1 ATS in those spots.

Prediction: Arizona 72, Houston 63

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Big East Championship: #6 UConn vs. #13 St. John's (+3) , 6:30 p.m. ET

Heads up: This is a homer pick because I graduated from St. John's in 2008, and I'm 0-5 when betting my alma mater this season. Plus, a lot of people in my life are UConn fans, so I hate that school even more. These teams split their two regular-season games, with the Huskies putting an all-time a**-whooping on the Johnnies in their last meeting.

Yet, that gives Rick Pitino something to motivate his team; the Big East title game is in Madison Square Garden, so it's pretty much a home game for the Red Storm, who do the little things better. St. John's has better turnover, rebounding, and free-throw-attempt rates on both sides of the ball, according to Ken Pom.

Connecticut is a far better 3-point shooting team and has a more legitimate point guard situation. But the Johnnies have a better frontcourt, featuring Big East Player of the Year, Zuby Ejiofor, and SG Joson Sanon has been hitting 38.5% of his threes in March. Hopefully, Pitino, Zuby, and the familiarity of MSG are enough, or I'll have to ignore my texts for the next few days.

Prediction: St. John's 69, UConn 66

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