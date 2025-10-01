Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Don't Overthink, Bet Against Bad Teams

While we've had five straight weeks of winners with the college football picks, we have stunk it up so far with the NFL picks. 

Last week we went 2-5 to run our season record in the OutKick Six Pack to 11-16. 

It's time to reverse the mojo for real. 

Matt Stafford and the Rams will look to take advantage of an injury ravaged San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

49ers at Rams -6.5

On its face this feels like a crazy line. 

But I love what the Rams are doing so far this season and I think they take advantage of Mac Jones under center and hamstring the 49ers attack in a big way. 

Give me the Rams by double digits on Thursday night. 

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will stay across the pond and hope to bounce back from a loss in Dublin with a win in London. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Vikings -3.5 vs. Browns

For a second straight week Minnesota is overseas and this time I think they work out the kinks that bedeviled them against the Steelers last week. 

Meanwhile the Browns are traveling to London and starting a new quarterback in the process?

I don't like the move. 

The Vikings win by double digits too. 

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for the team's game against the Houston Texans is still up in the air. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Texans at Ravens +1.5

I'm writing this on Wednesday afternoon, and we still don't know exactly what to expect from Lamar Jackson, but even if he doesn't start I think the Ravens win this home game outright. 

Why?

Because the Texans stink. 

And if Lamar plays? Well, this game shouldn't be close. 

Ravens win outright. 

Could an offensive surge from Bo Nix and the Broncos come against the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles? (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos at the Eagles, the over 43.5

The Eagles always score points and the Broncos have shown flashes that they have legit potential on the offensive side of the ball. 

Here's a bet that Bo Nix plays well and the over cashes early for all of us. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Cardinals have a date with a Tennessee Titans that their own quarterback described as "ass" this past weekend. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Titans at the Cardinals -7.5

I'm betting against the Titans every week until this team shows some sign of life. 

So far we haven't seen it. 

And we may not all season long. 

I know the Cardinals haven't looked good either, but have they looked like an 0-17 team?

Nope. 

The Cardinals win by 14+. 

In an all-cat match-up, the Detroit Lions will take on the very tough to watch Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lions -10.5. at the Bengals

This is a big number, but the Bengals have already quit on the season. 


The Lions have shown they can post crooked numbers and they go for 40+ here, leading to an easy cover. 

Drake Maye and the Patriots will look to play David this weekend against the AFC East Golith that is the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Patriots +7.5 at the Bills

Mike Vrabel, the most underrated head coach in the NFL, can always get his team up for big games. 

It's probably too soon for the Patriots to beat the Bills, but can they make it a field goal game?

For sure. 

Give me the Pats to cover. 

There you have it, boys and girls, seven NFL winners to get us back to winning territory.

Get rich, kids.  

