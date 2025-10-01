Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Don't Overthink, Bet Against Bad Teams

While we've had five straight weeks of winners with the college football picks, we have stunk it up so far with the NFL picks.

Last week we went 2-5 to run our season record in the OutKick Six Pack to 11-16.

It's time to reverse the mojo for real.

49ers at Rams -6.5

On its face this feels like a crazy line.

But I love what the Rams are doing so far this season and I think they take advantage of Mac Jones under center and hamstring the 49ers attack in a big way.

Give me the Rams by double digits on Thursday night.

Vikings -3.5 vs. Browns

For a second straight week Minnesota is overseas and this time I think they work out the kinks that bedeviled them against the Steelers last week.

Meanwhile the Browns are traveling to London and starting a new quarterback in the process?

I don't like the move.

The Vikings win by double digits too.

Texans at Ravens +1.5

I'm writing this on Wednesday afternoon, and we still don't know exactly what to expect from Lamar Jackson, but even if he doesn't start I think the Ravens win this home game outright.

Why?

Because the Texans stink.

And if Lamar plays? Well, this game shouldn't be close.

Ravens win outright.

Broncos at the Eagles, the over 43.5

The Eagles always score points and the Broncos have shown flashes that they have legit potential on the offensive side of the ball.

Here's a bet that Bo Nix plays well and the over cashes early for all of us.

Titans at the Cardinals -7.5

I'm betting against the Titans every week until this team shows some sign of life.

So far we haven't seen it.

And we may not all season long.

I know the Cardinals haven't looked good either, but have they looked like an 0-17 team?

Nope.

The Cardinals win by 14+.

Lions -10.5. at the Bengals

This is a big number, but the Bengals have already quit on the season.



The Lions have shown they can post crooked numbers and they go for 40+ here, leading to an easy cover.

Patriots +7.5 at the Bills

Mike Vrabel, the most underrated head coach in the NFL, can always get his team up for big games.

It's probably too soon for the Patriots to beat the Bills, but can they make it a field goal game?

For sure.

Give me the Pats to cover.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, seven NFL winners to get us back to winning territory.

Get rich, kids.