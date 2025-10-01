Clay Travis' Week 6 College Football Picks: Georgia And Penn State Will Roll To Big Wins To Start 'Locktober'

Clay's winning percentage on the season is 60 percent, and he looks to raise that even more with this week's picks.

We went 8-7 last week to complete five straight weeks of college football gambling winners, but we were looking even better before an 0-4 finish to the day with all the night games. (I still can't believe that Alabama-Georgia game went under. Only seven points in the entire second half? A dropped Georgia TD pass? The awful fourth down call? That game was highway robbery).

But notwithstanding all of that, we are sitting at 36-24 on the year for a 60 percent winning percentage as we enter October.

Or as I like to call it, Locktober.

Can we make it six straight weeks of winners?

That's the plan.

So let's keep the college football mojo rolling into a new month with 13 more winners for all of you.

Illinois at Purdue, the over 55.5

Illinois has proven it has no defense the past two weeks and Purdue has the ability to score points, especially when playing an awful defense.

So what happens?

The points rain down for both teams and we surge over the 55.5 total.

Kentucky at Georgia -20.5

One of two things is going to happen here -- Kentucky is going to completely burn us and Georgia is going to win like 17-13 in an ugly defensive game or the Bulldogs are going to unleash holy hell on the Wildcats because they are so angry they let the game against Alabama get away from them.

I'm betting on the latter and willing to jump on a big number as a result.

Georgia wins 45-10.

Washington at Maryland +6.5

Every year there are teams that keep winning that Vegas refuses to respect.

This year's example of that is Maryland.

The Terps are 4-0 and coming off a bye week with Washington traveling all the way across the country after a physically draining game against Ohio State.

I don't just think Maryland covers, I think the Terps win outright.

(But give me the points just to be safe here.)

Virginia at Louisville, the over 61.5

Take the over, and enjoy the ride here, kids.

Virginia is coming off a huge Friday night upset and undefeated Louisville has scored points against everyone.

This is a sneaky fun game.

Especially when you hit the over by early in the fourth quarter.

Penn State -24.5 at UCLA

I have no idea who is actually going to be coaching UCLA in this game, the head coach and the offensive and defensive coordinators are now all gone.

I really think UCLA is headed for an 0-12 season.

But really, this is a bet that Penn State is going to eviscerate a bad opponent this week after a disappointing overtime loss against Oregon.

49-10 feels like the final score here.

Vanderbilt +10.5 at Alabama and the over 55.5

This line tells one hell of a story.

And that story is this -- Vegas thinks Vandy is a really good football team. Because this is the tiniest amount I've seen Alabama favored by, especially at home, over Vanderbilt, in my entire life.

What I love in this game isn't Vandy (although I'm backing Vandy), it's the over.

Vandy is going to give up points, but its offense is for real. I think the Commodores will score on anyone. They will put up 24 or more, but I think Alabama will score 28 or more.

Alabama is also coming off an epic win against Georgia and even though this is a payback game based on what happened last year, does Alabama really care that much about Vandy? My bet is no.

Give me the over, which I love, and, nervously, Vanderbilt plus the points too.

Texas at Florida +7 and the under 42

This is a bet on Florida's defense more than anything else.

The Swamp, believe it or not, is still a tough place to play and I think at some point DJ Lagway will play somewhat decent, more resembling what we saw from him last year. I'm also just not sold on this Texas offense, honestly. This feels like a 17-14 style game to me, not dissimilar to what we saw the last time Texas went on the road against Ohio State.

Who wins? Who cares?

Give me the Gators and the under.

Michigan State +11.5 at Nebraska

The Cornhuskers have burned me too many times to make them 11.5-point favorites over any decent opponent.

Are the Spartans great? Nope.

Are they too good for Nebraska to need to beat them by two touchdowns? Yep.

Sparty covers in Lincoln.

Mississippi State +14.5 at Texas A&M

Tap the veins, boys and girls, it's our blood bank guarantee for the week.

The Bulldogs lost a tough game last week against Tennessee, but Mississippi State has proven it is drastically improved from last season. The SEC is so good this year, that might not register in wins and losses in conference, but State can run the football and against an Aggie team that is in the midst of a series of big games, this feels like a letdown spot.

Breathe, Aggie fans, I think you still win, but isn't this the kind of game that A&M has been challenged in since joining the SEC?

Of course.

It's a single score game late in Aggieland, meaning we get an easy cover.

Miami at Florida State +4.5 and the under 53.5

Last week the Seminoles took a tough loss on the chin at Virginia, but I think they come back home and beat Miami outright in a low-scoring defensive struggle.

The final is 20-17 FSU, and then we have to wait a couple of months for a rematch between these two in the ACC title game.

Give me the Noles and the under.

...

There you go, boys and girls, 13 more winners for all of you.

Let's keep the winning mojo rolling into October too.

As always, respect the picks!