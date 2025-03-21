Clay Travis Picks NCAA March Madness Winners For Friday's First Round Games

I’m making the Friday tourney picks today from the air, flying to Washington, D.C. to do my radio show from there and then head to Air Force One, where I believe I’ll be watching games with President Trump today.

So, yeah, not a bad Friday.

Tomorrow I’ll be attending the NCAA Wrestling Championships with President Trump as well. Then I’ll be trying to watch Tennessee-UCLA while flying back to DC on Saturday night.

But that’s tomorrow.

For now, we have to rebound from a slow start with the picks yesterday and finish out the first round in style.

So here we go.

Baylor vs Mississippi State -1.5

These 8-9 match-ups are tough because each team has been very good and, often, very mediocre in equal measure all season long. Here’s a vote for the Bulldogs as the more challenged tourney team this year in an even match-up.

Robert Morris vs Alabama -21.5

The Tide rolls by 25 and Robert Morris doesn’t repeat their first-round magic against another SEC team. 

Lipscomb +14.5 vs Iowa State

The Cyclones faded down the stretch and the Bison have nothing to lose. At some point, real upsets get rolling. This might be one.

Colorado State -1.5 vs Memphis

The 5-12 match-ups are toss-ups every year. Here’s a vote for the Rams rolling past an injured Memphis team.

Duke vs Mt. Saint Mary’s +32.5

Duke takes it easy in a warm-up game and the Mount gets us a late backdoor cover on a monster line.





























DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 07: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 07, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)



Vanderbilt +5.5 vs St. Mary’s

Anchor Down! The Commodores win outright.

North Carolina vs Ole Miss +1.5

Chris Beard’s Rebels will be well-prepared to take on the Tar Heels and Ole Miss has been the better team all year. That continues on Friday.

Grand Canyon +10.5 vs Maryland

Grand Canyon isn’t going to be intimidated playing against elite competition — they’ve been here before. This is a legit program that covers and has a chance to win late.

Norfolk State vs Florida -28.5

The Gators are my pick to win it all this year. They swamp the big underdog early and cruise to a 30+ point win.

Troy +11.5 vs Kentucky

The Wildcats live and die by the three. (as many teams do now).  They live, but not enough to cover here.



















Nov 9, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with Brandon Garrison (10) during the second half against the Bucknell Bison at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images



New Mexico +4 vs Marquette

The Lobos win outright to notch another Friday upset.

Akron vs Arizona, the over 166.5

In what may well be the most fun game of the opening round, both teams roll over 80 and the over cashes in a flurry of fast possessions.

Oklahoma +5.5 vs UConn

UConn covers in every tourney game. But at some point, that miracle run has to come to an end for the two-time defending champs? Right? Boomer!

Xavier vs Illinois -2.5

A great game here between two teams that have a real shot at making a Sweet 16 run. The Illini pull it out late.

Bryant +17.5 vs Michigan State

Tom Izzo is a tourney wizard, but his team only wins round one by 12. Give me Bryant.

Liberty +7 vs Oregon

Give me Liberty +7 (or death) to round out the picks at a perfect 16-0.

Thanks for all the OutKick support. I'm looking forward to an amazing weekend of hoops, wrestling and hanging with Donald Trump on Air Force One.

As always, respect the picks and let's get rich kids!

 





























