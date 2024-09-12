Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Ride The Road Favorites Colts, Chargers To Wins In Week 2

Published|Updated

Will Levis destroyed our winning NFL weekend with one errant underhand absurdly stupid pass in the fourth quarter against the Bears, resulting in a pick-six that gave the Bears the improbable cover and left us at 2-3-1 on the week. 

To get us back on the plus side, I have a couple of Thursday night NFL picks for you and then also my OutKick Six-Pack as well. 

So let's start with Thursday night and be sure to check out The Fade With Clay & Kelly each week.

Bills +2.5 at Dolphins And Over 48.5

I love this game. 

What a fantastic Thursday night matchup. 

I'm about to head to my 8th grader's football game and then I'll be headed back home to kick my feet up and watch this game. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

And what do I expect to see?

The second-best quarterback in the NFL, Josh Allen, leading his Buffalo Bills to an outright win in Miami and both teams putting up some offensive fireworks as well, leading us to hit the over too. 

Enjoy a double Thursday night win on the Bills and the over, kids!

Bucs +7.5 at Lions

Remember when everyone in Cleveland hated Baker Mayfield?

Boy, what they wouldn't do to have him back now. 

Baker's rolling and the Lions are too, but this line being over a touchdown is just too enticing for me and I'm hopping on the Bucs bandwagon for the cover. 

Browns at Jags -3

Speaking of Deshaun Watson, as good as his defense is, when your quarterback stinks, the entire team stinks. 

And that's where we are with Cleveland right now. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Jags gave up a road lead against the Dolphins, but they bounce back this weekend with a home win and cover over the Browns. 

Chargers -5.5 at Panthers

The Panthers are the worst team in football and the Chargers have an excellent defense.

Yes, they have to travel all the way across the country for the early kick, but Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh are too much for Bryce Young to handle. 

I like the Chargers by double digits. 

Colts -3 at Packers

With all the uncertainty surrounding Jordan Love's health -- and the probable Malik Willis starting assignment -- what I'm really betting on here is Malik Willis gets the start. 

Because if that happens, the Colts win by double digits. 

Even if the score might be 10-0. 

The Colts are the play. 

Giants at Commanders, Under 42.5

The Commanders at least have some hope at the quarterback position with rookie Jayden Daniels. 

Giants fans have already written off the season with Daniel Jones -- minus Saquon Barkely -- based on his performance last week against the Vikings. 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 8: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Instead of worrying about a winner, let's just all admit that no one is scoring any points and the under is cashing. 

Steelers at Broncos, Under 36.5

Two bad offenses meet in Mile High and instead of wondering about which one grabs the win, how about just sitting back and watching the offensive futility, knowing that you already have a winning ticket in your back pocket?

Sounds like a plan to me. 

...

Boom, there you have, the OutKick Six-Pack is ready to roll. Enjoy the game tonight, I'm off to my own Thursday night action, 8th grade football! 

