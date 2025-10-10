Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Kansas City's Slide Continues

Aaron Rodgers keeps it rolling in Pittsburgh

We went 3-4 last week to run our season record to 14-20 in the NFL so far.

No sugar-coating it, that's not good.

At all.

Now the college football picks? Well, they've been great so far, but we are struggling with the OutKick Six Pack.

Which means it's time to step up our picks with seven winners this weekend.

So here we go:

Broncos at Jets, the over 43.5

The Jets are the NFL's only winless team, but they've actually shown some measure of success on offense.

The problem has been the defense so far.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are starting to stack wins and the offense is showing flashes. I'm betting those flashes turn into full-blown offensive firepower against the Jets this weekend.

Give me the over here and be sure and get your bets in early because this is a London game!

Browns at Steelers -6.5

Quietly, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are stacking wins in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the Steelers, in trading Joe Flacco, essentially waved the white flag on the season and let us all know that they are now in the first pick sweepstakes.

It's the 41st different quarterback for the Browns since 1999, but none of that matters the Steelers win by double digits in a low-scoring affair.

Chargers -3.5 at Dolphins

The Chargers have health issues on the offensive line, but they aren't awful like the Dolphins, who have issues all over the field.

Give me Justin Herbert and the Chargers getting the road win and sending the Dolphins into even more of a tailspin.

Patriots -3.5 at Saints

Mike Vrabel has already changed the culture of the Patriots.

Now, coming off a huge road win over the Bills, he has to show that his team can win the games they're supposed to win.

I think they can.

Pats by a touchdown here against a competitive Saints squad.

Titans at Raiders -3.5

Last week the Cardinals gave away a win against the Titans. This week I'm betting the Raiders won't make that same mistakes.

Because the more you look at that one point win by the Titans, the crazier it looks.

The Raiders get to two wins in a battle of bad teams and the Titans continue to flounder.

49ers at Bucs -2.5

Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay are one of the most fun teams to watch in the NFL.

On the flip side, Kyle Shanahan may just be the best coach in the NFL as long as he isn't in the Super Bowl. Get ready for offensive pyrotechnics that ends in a Bucs victory by a touchdown, giving us yet another win.

Lions +2.5 at Chiefs

The wrong team is favored here.

I know, I know, the Chiefs are the Chiefs and their offense has started to play with panache, but the Lions have been playing phenomenal offensive football over the past several weeks and that continues at Arrowhead.

The Lions win outright as a road underdog.

There you have it, boys and girls, a baker's dozen of winners for our NFL six pack.