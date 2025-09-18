Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Bills Will Dominate; Lions And Ravens Will Pour On The Points

Looking for a big rebound this week!

It's been a super busy week so apologies for just now getting the Outkick NFL Six Pack up. 

Thanks for all the feedback on the Stephen A. Smith debate on Tuesday and I hope you guys were able to check out the OutKick show that debuted on FS1 on Wednesday. 

I'll be up in Michigan tomorrow speaking to the Republican Party of Michigan and then next week I'll be on the road for the Alabama-Georgia game. 

But, first, the picks. 

Last week we went 2-4, not ideal, running our record on the year with the Outkick Six Pack to 6-8. 

With ground to make up, here are six winners for the week. 

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills embrace on the field after their game at Highmark Stadium on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Dolphins at the Bills -11.5

This is tonight's game and I think the Bills dominate and pull away for a two-touchdown or more win. 

Why?

The Dolphins are floundering, and the Bills are firing on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball. 

The result? A big Bills win and cover. 

Cam Ward tossing a pass for the Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward of the Titans. Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts -4.5 at the Titans

The Titans are truly awful. 

We have season tickets and I can't even convince my kids to go to these games. That's how bad the team is. They'd rather sit and watch games with me at home. 

When you can't block for your quarterback, you can't win. And right now Cam Ward is setting all-time sack records for a woeful offense. That continues on Sunday when the Titans fall to 0-3 and the Colts get to 3-0. 

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs is pushed out of bounds by the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the game at Arena Corinthians on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Broncos at Chargers -2.5

So far, oddsmakers love the Broncos. 

I, however, do not.

The Broncos are lucky to be 1-1 and the Chargers not only have an elite quarterback, but they have a much improved defense too. 

The Chargers win by a touchdown or more as the Broncos are stifled on offense.  

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cardinals at 49ers over 44.5

It doesn't matter who the 49ers plug in at quarterback, they make plays. 

That continues even with Mac Jones.

But the Cardinals, thanks partly to playing New Orleans and Carolina to start the season, are undefeated and Kyler Murry is making enough plays to keep the Cardinals intriguing.  

Get ready for each team to go for 24 or more, carrying us to an easy over. 

PHILADELPHIA - CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to catch a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 5, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Cowboys +1.5 at the Bears

The wrong team is favored.

The Cowboys aren't great. 

But they aren't awful like the Bears. 

Dak and company get the win by a touchdown or more to keep the Bears winless. 

ARLINGTON, Texas - Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates throwing a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Lions at the Ravens, the over 52.5

The game of the week turns into a fantastic offensive showdown as both teams race up and down the field en route to 28+ each direction. 

The Ravens end up winners, but it won't matter if you took the over because all of us will be winners then.

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners for all of you. 

Get rich, kids! 

