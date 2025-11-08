Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Bills Keep Rolling & Packers Handle Philly On Monday Night

Six winners for your Sunday (and Monday) slate of NFL action

We went 2-4 last week to run our season record to 29-32, which means we are still working to get back into positive territory as we reach mid-November.

I've been on the road all week promoting my new book, "Balls," which has been lots of fun. If you haven't already, you can get the book here. And, yes, it's available on audio as well and I read the entire thing, which clocks in at over six hours if you're going to be on the road for the holidays and want something to listen to while you travel.

Browns at Jets, the under 37.5

This is the sadness bowl, guys.

Both fan bases want to lose and this is, quite possibly, the worst quarterback match-up of the year, so bad that when my radio producer, Ali, told me she was going to this game with friends and their kids, I felt bad for her.

The under's the only play.

Bills -8.5 at Dolphins

The Dolphins are a dumpster fire capable of occasional eruptions of surprising competence -- sorry, Falcons -- but it feels to me like the Bills have rectified their earlier season doldrums and are playing too well to choke away this game.

Toss in the fact that there may be as many Bills fans making the trip down to Miami as there are Dolphins fans in attendance and this one feels like a blowout in waiting, give me the Bills by double digits.

Pats at Bucs, the over 48.5

The best game of Sunday features two offenses who are rolling behind their respective quarterbacks.

Patriot fans are ecstatic over the return of excellence in New England -- Drake Maye looks like the real deal -- and Baker Mayfield's the unquestioned leader of the Bucs.

So what do we get here? An old-fashioned NFL shootout, with both teams posting 24 or more points and all of us enjoying the over cashing by midway through the fourth quarter.

Cardinals at Seahawks -6.5

The Cardinals have essentially quit on the year and Sam Darnold continues his career renaissance with another sterling performance, this time against a division rival.

Remember when some NFL "experts" said the Seahawks were going to regress without Geno Smith?

Boy, were they ever wrong.

The Seahawks win by double digits.

Steelers at Chargers -2.5

It turns out all Aaron Rodgers needed to do to prove he still had some gas left in the tank was to leave the Jets.

And all the Chargers needed to start winning close games was a new coach.

It's Justin Herbert against Aaron Rodgers in a new school gunslinger vs. old school gunslinger match-up and I'm taking the Chargers to win a close one. A late field goal gives us the cover.

Eagles at Packers -1.5

Last week the Packers were shocked, and all of us were too, when the Panthers rolled into Lambeau and left with a huge upset win.

This week?

Redemption.

The Packers handle the Eagles on Monday Night Football and return some semblance of normalcy to the frozen tundra.

There you have it, boys and girls, we're going 6-0 this weekend!

Thanks to everyone who bought "Balls," -- we all need more Balls in our lives.