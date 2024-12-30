Historical Perspective For Baltimore Ravens As -18 Favorites Vs. Cleveland Browns In Week 18

Thankfully, the NFL scheduled its most lopsided Week 18 game first when the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) host the Cleveland Browns (3-13) Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. One team is playing for something, and the other isn't, clearly. The Ravens will clinch the AFC North crown by beating the Browns, who have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks.

Baltimore is a massive -18 favorite over Cleveland at several sportsbooks. This is the 13th time the Ravens were double-digit favorites since QB Lamar Jackson became the full-time starter in 2019. They are undefeated in their first 12 games but covered the spread seven times. Baltimore won and covered as -16.5 favorites in a 35-14 victory at the New York Giants in Week 15.

In Stathead's database, which dates back to 1952, a team has been a -17 favorite or greater 240 times. Favorites are 218-21-1 straight up and 112-119-9 against the spread in those games. Most recently, the Cowboys were -17.5 favorites over the Giants in Week 10 last year: Dallas bludgeoned the G-Men 49-17. The Green Bay Packers in 1967 and the then-Houston Oilers in 1966 pulled off the two biggest upsets over that span, both as +20 underdogs.

There have been two favorites of -17 or greater in Super Bowl history. The San Francisco 49ers were -19 favorites in their 49-26 win vs. the then-San Diego Chargers in 1995. The then-Baltimore Colts infamously lost to the New York Jets 16-7, just like Jets Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath predicted, as -17 favorites in Super Bowl III in 1969.

But, the Washington Redskins crushing the Giants 72-41 as -17 favorites in Week 12 of 1966 stood out to me the most. I was crying from laughter when looking at this box score, and there is a lot to unpack here. First of all, it was the highest-scoring game in NFL history.

Second, scoring 41 points and not covering the spread is probably a terrible feeling for a Giants bettor. Third, their 730 combined total yards seem low for a game with 113 points. Finally, Washington kicked a meaningless field goal with :07 remaining, which should've led to a stabbing.

Anyway, if I had to pick a side in the Browns-Ravens in Week 18, I'd lay -18 with Baltimore. Lamar can put an exclamation on his 2024-25 NFL MVP argument by stat-padding vs. Cleveland. More importantly, Browns third-string QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently the worst starter in the NFL, which says a lot. Yet, I won't touch this game with a 10-foot pole because if anything goes wrong for the Ravens, they aren't covering -18.

