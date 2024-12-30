NFL Highs And Lows: Disparity Between NFL's Best And Worst Teams Reach A High Mark

The NFL is excited about the final weekend of the regular-season because the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are playing a high-stakes game, while the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still alive for the final playoff slots in each conference.

It's amazing!

But it's a mixed bag.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Chiefs Could Shut Down Mahomes

The fact is the NFL this season has nine teams, or about one-third of the league, that are simply awful. Nine teams are entering the final weekend of games with four wins or less. That is nearly double the number of stinky teams compared to each of the last three seasons.

That's a bad look for a league that prides itself on parity and the number of one-score games it plays.

Another bad look? Teams shutting it down or, at the very least, gearing back in the final week of the season – thus potentially affecting the playoff picture.

Consider:

The Kansas City Chiefs are locked in the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They play the Denver Broncos, who need a win to get into the postseason. Against the team they beat by only two points in November, the Chiefs are very unlikely to play starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes or any player dealing with even the most minor injury.

joe burrow break-in si swimsuit olivia ponton

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown scored by Chase Brown #30 against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Burrow And Tua Might Be Left Out

The Chiefs doing what is best for them in the long term could allow the Broncos to get into the playoffs while sending more accomplished (and dangerous) quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa home for the postseason.

And think of this competitive disparity: While the Broncos will likely face the Kansas City junior varsity, the Bengals will travel to Pittsburgh to play a team vying for the division title if the Ravens lose on Saturday. 

The Steelers want to win on Sunday regardless because a loss could send them on the road to Baltimore in the Wild Card round rather than hosting a game in that round or playing against Houston.

So the Steelers aren't going to rest anyone – which makes Cincinnati's mission tougher compared to Denver's.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Barkley's Record Chase May Not Happen

The truth is the Bills, Eagles, Texans and Chiefs are good bets to rest their players or protect them from getting injured. 

The philosophy by coaches wanting to maximize the chance at postseason success could cost Saquon Barkley a chance to break Eric Dickerson's all-time single season rushing record.

And, yes, these type of situations happen almost every season. 

But in a league that prides itself on competitive integrity, as commissioner Roger Goodell calls it, it's not a great look. 

As to other Week 17 highs and lows:

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Newly appointed head coach Jerod Mayo and Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots pose for a photo following a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pats Bright Future But Who's Coaching?

The New England Patriots and coach Jerod Mayo: It's hard to figure out which category to put them in because there's really bad news and some good news.

The bad news is they're terrible – so terrible at 3-13 that they're in the hunt for the No. 1 overall draft pick next April. If they land that pick and are of a mind to sell it to a quarterback-needy team, they're going to have a ton of draft resources to restock the roster. They're also looking to have the most salary cap space in the NFL.

The Patriots have the No. 1 overall pick if they lose Sunday to the Bills, which will be no small feat because the Bills will be resting players at least part of that game.

But to get to those heights, the Patriots have suffered tremendous lows in that, have we mentioned, they're terrible. And there are now persistent questions about Mayo's job status.

On Monday, he was asked if he's been given assurances by owner Robert Kraft that he'd return next season. 

"I'm always in constant communication with ownership," Mayo said, "and I feel like we're still on the same page."

We'll see.

Jets Might Be ‘Checked Out’

The New York Jets (again): Please put them out of their misery. They beclowned themselves with that walk through the tunnel that leads to the field at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Sunday and, after that entrance filled with bravado, they soiled themselves in a 40-14 loss.

They played as if seemingly disinterested. And that's not me saying that.

"Obviously, we’re not going to the playoffs, some people might be checked out," cornerback Sauce Gardner said afterward. "That’s just me going off speculation."

Gardner went on to make the point that speculation about the reason this team has failed is warranted because last year's team found ways to succeed despite inferior talent.

"We enhanced our roster in all areas, so that just tells me we can’t be playing as a team," Gardner said. "We’re probably just individuals, because I know last year and the year before, you know, we had a roster that wasn’t as talented as this roster. But we found ways to beat the Bills, found ways to win. So, what’s stopping that now with a more talented roster?"

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.