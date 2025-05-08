Same Game Parlay For Golden State Warriors At Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2

Even after losing Steph Curry to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, the Golden State Warriors still trounced the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Because Curry will be out for at least a week, the T-Wolves are bigger favorites to win this series despite losing Game 1 than pre-series.

Tip-off for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2 is 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday and Minnesota is massive favorites to even the series. However, since I don't see an edge betting on one of these teams winning, I'm putting a Pizza Bet on a Same Game Parlay (SGP) for Game 2, i.e., I don't endorse wagering much money on this SGP. This is just something to spice up the viewing experience.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 SGP at DraftKings (+700)

UNDER 201

Golden State SG Buddy Hield UNDER 15.5 points

Minnesota SG Anthony Edwards OVER 7.5 rebounds

T-Wolves PF Naz Reid 2+ 3-pointers made

UNDER 201

Three of the five Warriors-Timberwolves meetings during the regular season and playoffs went Under the total, including Game 1. The series opener had a 91.6 pace. For context, Minnesota was 24th for pace in the regular season at 97.3 and Golden State was 17th at 98.7. These teams have a combined 5-9 Over/Under record in these playoffs, too.

Golden State SG Buddy Hield UNDER 15.5 points

With Curry out, Hield is Golden State's best 3-point shooter and Minnesota's defense should focus on him more Thursday. Hield lit the Timberwolves up in Game 1, scoring a team-high 24 points on 62.5% shooting from deep (5-for-8). Plus, Edwards and T-Wolves wing Jaden McDaniels are two of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA.

Granted, Hield went Over this number in two of his four meetings with Minnesota during the regular season and scored 27 points on 55.6% shooting in his only start vs. the Timberwolves. But, Curry, who has the most gravitational pull in NBA history because he's the greatest shooter ever, also started that game. Sans Curry, all the Warriors will have tougher looks in Game 2.

Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards OVER 7.5 rebounds

Edwards has gone Over this number in five of his six games in these playoffs and has grabbed more rebounds in four consecutive games. He hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds Tuesday. The Warriors will settle for 3-pointers in Game 2 instead of challenging Minnesota big Rudy Gobert at the rim.

Furthermore, missed 3-pointers usually lead to long rebounds, and Ant-Man is a perimeter defender, so he should be in the area to pull in a bunch of rebounds. Lastly, T-Wolves head coach Chris Finch called Edwards' lack of energy in Game 1, so he should get a motivated Edwards Thursday.

Minnesota PF Naz Reid 2+ 3-pointers made

Since Draymond Green, who stands at 6-foot-6, is their starting center, the Warriors will pack the paint to prevent Edwards and Timberwolves PF Julius Randle from attacking the basket and Gobert from catching easy lobs. This should leave Reid wide open. Reid had a 50.1% 3-point-attempt rate during the regular season and made 37.9% of those shots.

He made three and four 3-pointers in his two home games vs. the Warriors in the regular season. Naz shot 64 percentage points higher at home compared to road games this season (40.9-34.5%). In Game 1, Reid went 3-for-7 on 3-balls, and he made at least two 3-pointers in four of six games this postseason.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NBA 2024-25 betting record via X all season.