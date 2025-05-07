Steph Curry Hamstring Injury Update Leaves Warriors Hopeless

Is this the nail in the coffin for the Warriors' playoff hopes?

Golden State’s superstar, Stephen Curry, will reportedly miss at least one week due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Curry exited the second quarter of action against Minnesota, leaving with 13 points in 13 minutes.

Charania noted that this is the first strained muscle of Curry’s career, meaning the 37-year-old’s one-week recovery timeline could be beyond optimistic rather than realistic.

Fresh off a grueling seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, where Curry averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, the point guard entered the Timberwolves series already under physical strain.

Proper healing timelines for hamstring strains typically carry a minimum recovery period of two weeks.

Even with Curry sidelined for much of Game 1, the Warriors pulled off a 99-88 upset.

Mid-season acquisition and former Heat star Jimmy Butler will help shoulder the load in Curry's absence, with inconsistent role guys like Buddy Hield and Moses Moody also helping to fill the gaps.

While the early series lead lifted Golden State’s spirits, rallying without Curry, the injury news signals potential trouble ahead for Steve Kerr and company.

In the most optimistic, and frankly delusional, timeline, the Warriors must navigate at least three upcoming games without their star.

If Curry returns in exactly one week, Golden State will need to hang on until Game 5 next Wednesday to see him back, likely still hobbled.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela