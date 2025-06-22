How Can You Not Bet Indiana Pacers At Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7, NBA Finals?

I wrote that a "no-show" is the only way the Oklahoma City Thunder would lose Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals to the Indiana Pacers. Well, that's exactly what happened in Indy's 108-91 win at home Thursday. OKC lost the turnover (21-11) and 3-point (15-8) battles by significant margins in Game 6, and Indiana led by as many as 31 points.

Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton played through a calf injury that had him listed as a "game-time decision" on Game 6's injury report. He scored 14 points, dished five assists, and had a team-best +25 plus/minus in 23 minutes. Despite his mediocre stat line, and given the stakes, Haliburton added another epic performance to his all-time playoff run this year.

Now, we get the "two best words in sports" when the Thunder host the Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Since 2020, home favorites are 6-9 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Game 7s. This year, home favorites are 2-1 SU and ATS, including an Oklahoma City win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 Betting Odds

The Thunder closed as -10 home favorites in Game 1, so the market thinks the Pacers have gotten three points better since the start of the NBA Finals, which isn't a big enough boost. OKC has a slight edge in points per game (110.3-109.2), but Indy is winning three of the "four factors" in this series, such as the turnover, free-throw, and rebounding battles.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's biggest strength as an organization (youth) is its biggest weakness (inexperience) in the finals. Granted, PF Pascal Siakam is the only Pacer who's "been there and done that". However, the Thunder need big Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to be champions, and they might be too young.

Furthermore, Indy's role players have been better in the NBA Finals. Pacers backup PG T.J. McConnell is an absolute menace. And they have mad 3-point shooters, and eight guys averaging 10+ points in the finals, compared to the Thunder, who have four double-digit scorers.

After singing his praises in my Game 6 handicap, Williams had a game-worst -40 plus-minus Friday. Holmgren is averaging just 11.3 points on 35.3% shooting in this series. Siakam and Indiana C Myles Turner are negating Holmgren and OKC big Isaiah Hartenstein, which I didn't expect.

Lastly, because I need to have action on Game 7, OutKick homies Dan Dakich and Amber Snyder are Pacers fans, and there are just more arguments for Indy, I'm taking +7 with the ‘dog and betting their moneyline (+215), too. The spread hasn’t mattered once in this series because whoever's won the game has also covered.

Best Bet: Indiana Pacers +7 and +220 at FanDuel

I'd bet to win one-unit (u) on the Pacers +7 (-110) and bet a half-unit on their +220 moneyline. So, if your standard bet is $10, wager $11 on Indiana +7 and $5 on the +220.

