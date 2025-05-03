2025 Kentucky Derby Day Picks Include Churchill Downs, American Turf Stakes

Happy Derby Day to all those who celebrate. I'm assuming anyone who clicked on this article is either A- Into horse racing, or B- parachutting into the sport for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, like me. Regardless, welcome to the most underrated sport in the world, and one of the oldest civilized gambling events.

They call horse racing the "Sport of Kings," and nothing feels more regal than hitting a longshot or an exotic. That said, here are my bets for the Grade 1 Churchill Down, American Turf, Derby City Distaff, and Turf Classic Stakes races on Derby Day.

2025 Kentucky Derby Day Betting Card

$10 Win in Race 8: 7-Mindframe

$5 Exacta Box in Race 8: 2-7 ($10 total bet)

($10 total bet) $10 Win in Race 9: 7-Zulu Kingdom ($10 total bet)

($10 total bet) $10 Win-Place in Race 10: 2-Kopion ($20 total bet)

($20 total bet) $1 Trifecta Box in Race 10: 2-7-13 ($6 total bet)

($6 total bet) $10 Win in Race 11: 10-Spirit of St. Louis

Kentucky Derby Picks (R12)

$1 ‘Pick 5’ in Races 8-12: (R8) 2-7, (R9) 7, (R10) 2-7, (R11) 10, (R12) 1-7-17 ($12 total bet)

Race 8: Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes, 3:23 p.m. ET post time

Eleven horses on a 7-furlong dirt track for 4-year-olds and upward with a $1M purse.

7- Mindframe

Morning Line (ML): 3-1

Record (Starts-Win-Place-Show): 5-3-2-0

Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF): 103

I used Mindframe in the Belmont Stakes 2024 at Saratoga in my winning Exacta Box bet where he finished second by a half-length to Dornoch. He was second to Dornoch in his following race, the Grade 1 Haskell in July 2024. Otherwise, Mindframe has won every other race. This is his second sprint. The first was Mindframe's fastest race, breaking his maiden in a win by 13.75 lengths last March.

_____________________________

Race 9: Grade 1 American Turf Stakes, 4:06 p.m. ET post time

Fourteen horses (four scratches) on a one-and-one-sixteenth-mile turf track for 3-year-olds with a $1M purse.

7- Zulu Kingdom (IRE)

ML: 4-1

Record: 5-4-0-0

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Chad Brown

Best BSF: 82

Perhaps the best jockey-trainer combo in this field. He's 2-0 in races at this distance as a 2-year-old, including the Grade 3 With Anticipation in Saratoga and the Grade 2 Pilgrim at the Aqueduct last summer. Zulu Kingdom won the Columbia Stakes his first time out this year with his career-best BSF.

_____________________________

Race 10: Grade 1 Derby City Distaff Stakes, 4:50 p.m. ET post time

Ten horses (six scratches) on a 7-furlong dirt track for 4-year-olds and upward with a $1M purse.

2- Kopion

ML: 8-1

Record: 6-4-1-0

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

Trainer: Richard Mandella

Best BSF: 110

Kopion looked great in the winter, winning the Grade 1 LaBrea by 2.75 lengths and Grade 2 Santa Monica by 4.5 lengths at Santa Anita in December and January. She ran her fastest BSFs in the LaBrea (97) and Santa Monica (110) too. Kopion has hit the board in four of her five stakes races, including three wins and a second, and she is a perfect 3-0 at this distance.

7- Vahva

ML: 6-1

Record: 15-6-3-3

Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Best BSF: 103

She is a "horse for the course," winning all four starts at Churchill Downs, including the Grade 1 Derby City Distaff last Derby Day and the Grade 3 Chicago in June 2024. Plus, they are running on a sloppy track Saturday, and Vahva won her only race on a sloppy track. Finally, she is training well with two 47-second, four-furlong workouts entering Derby Day 2025.

_____________________________

Race 11: Grade 1 Turf Classic Stakes, 5:39 p.m. ET post time

Ten horses (two scratches) on a one-and-one-eighth-mile turf track for 4-year-olds and upward with a $1M purse.

10- Spirit of St. Louis

ML: 9-2

Record: 15-10-3-0

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Trainer: Chad Brown

Best BSF: 102

I'm rolling with my fellow Saratogian, trainer Chad Brown, who kills it at The Spa every summer on the Saratoga turf. Granted, the Spirit of St. Louis is making his Churchill debut. But, he won once on the Saratoga turf, finished second by a nose another time, and won on the muddy dirt track when it got moved from the turf.

Spirit of St. Louis ran his fastest BSF in his first race this season, winning the Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream. Finally, he's won two of three starts at this distance and Franco has won seven of his nine mounts atop the Spirit of St. Louis with seconds in the other two.

_____________________________

Race 12: Kentucky Derby, 6:57 p.m. ET post time

Nineteen horses (two scratches) on a 1.25-mile turf track for 3-year-olds with a $5M purse.

$10 Win-Place-Show: #7 Luxor Cafe ($30 total bet)

$5 Win-Place-Show: #1 Citizen Bull ($15 total bet)

$1 Trifecta Box: 1-7-17 ($6 total bet)

_____________________________

