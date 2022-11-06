Bengals RB Joe Mixon Explodes For Historic 5-TD Performance; Fantasy Owners Relish in E-Z Win

If you own Bengals RB Joe Mixon on your fantasy team, congratulations on your win this week.
If you went against him, our condolences.
The Bengals got a jolt of energy on offense from their starting runner in Mixon. He tallied a whopping five touchdowns after three quarters of Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers. No. 28 helped Cincy score 28 points in the second quarter — letting the Bengals run away with the contest at the start of the fourth quarter, up 42-12. His easily bested his single-game TD record (3).
Mixon’s scores included:
- 2-yard TD
- 3-yard TD rush
- 1-yard TD rush
- 12-yard TD reception
- 14-yard TD rush
Brandon Allen came in for relief at QB with double digits left on the game clock and Mixon ended his day early with 22 rush attempts for 211 total yards and five trips to the end zone.
It was truly a historic day, both on the field and in the fantasy realm. Mixon’s Week 9 performance, on a PPR scale, ranks third all-time in scoring by a running back. Mixon netted 53.1 points, which is also a typical week for the entirety of Clay Travis’ fantasy team (as passionately detailed in Anthony Farris’ fantasy recaps).
Mixon’s point total ties former Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander for most fantasy points scored by a running back in a single game.
All-Time Single-Game Fantasy Points (by a RB)
- Clinton Portis: 55.4 PTS (Dec. 7, 2003)
- Alvin Kamara: 53.2 PTS (Dec. 25, 2020)
- Shaun Alexander: 53.1 PTS (Sept. 29, 2002)
- Corey Dillon: 51.6 PTS (Dec. 4, 1997)
- Jamaal Charles: 51.5 PTS (Dec. 15, 2013)
Twitter portrayed both the triumph and disappointment in Mixon’s career game.
