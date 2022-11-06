Bengals RB Joe Mixon Explodes For Historic 5-TD Performance; Fantasy Owners Relish in E-Z Win

If you own Bengals RB Joe Mixon on your fantasy team, congratulations on your win this week.

If you went against him, our condolences.

The Bengals got a jolt of energy on offense from their starting runner in Mixon. He tallied a whopping five touchdowns after three quarters of Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers. No. 28 helped Cincy score 28 points in the second quarter — letting the Bengals run away with the contest at the start of the fourth quarter, up 42-12. His easily bested his single-game TD record (3).

Mixon’s scores included:

2-yard TD

3-yard TD rush

1-yard TD rush

12-yard TD reception

14-yard TD rush

Brandon Allen came in for relief at QB with double digits left on the game clock and Mixon ended his day early with 22 rush attempts for 211 total yards and five trips to the end zone.

It was truly a historic day, both on the field and in the fantasy realm. Mixon’s Week 9 performance, on a PPR scale, ranks third all-time in scoring by a running back. Mixon netted 53.1 points, which is also a typical week for the entirety of Clay Travis’ fantasy team (as passionately detailed in Anthony Farris’ fantasy recaps).

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mixon’s point total ties former Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander for most fantasy points scored by a running back in a single game.

All-Time Single-Game Fantasy Points (by a RB)

Clinton Portis: 55.4 PTS (Dec. 7, 2003) Alvin Kamara: 53.2 PTS (Dec. 25, 2020) Shaun Alexander: 53.1 PTS (Sept. 29, 2002) Corey Dillon: 51.6 PTS (Dec. 4, 1997) Jamaal Charles: 51.5 PTS (Dec. 15, 2013)

Twitter portrayed both the triumph and disappointment in Mixon’s career game.

Whoever got Joe Mixon on they fantasy team EATING🔥😮‍💨 — Relentless🗡 (@Callme__dnice) November 6, 2022

Whoever has Joe Mixon on their fantasy team probably just won their league lol — Adrián Zárate (@azarate_18) November 6, 2022

Opposing fantasy managers watching Mixon put up 45 points in one half:

pic.twitter.com/EYJvHBwGnK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 6, 2022

Mixon fantasy numbers are historical — LES V. (@lvephotos) November 6, 2022

Playing against Joe Mixon in fantasy today.



Loss acceptance snacks. — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) November 6, 2022

Sorry, can’t hear you, I have Joe Mixon on my fantasy team 😴 pic.twitter.com/k6XNecUtaE — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 6, 2022

Live look at everyone who started Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/9ebKbgoVNH — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) November 6, 2022

People facing Joe Mixon in fantasy today pic.twitter.com/qnBMsGGpH0 — KyleCovers (@itskylecovers) November 6, 2022

It’s a great day to have Joe Mixon on my Fantasy team! 🎉 — Amy Yarick (@AmyYarick) November 6, 2022

Congrats to all Joe Mixon fantasy owners on their victories this week — Crain and Co Picks Tracker (@Craincopicks) November 6, 2022

RIP my fantasy football team.

The week I play against Joe Mixon, also the week I benched New England’s D.

I will never recover from this. — Jay Elder (@thejayelder) November 6, 2022