Bengals RB Joe Mixon Blacklists Media Outlets After ‘Disrespectful Behavior’ In Legal Case

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon feels disrespected by the media and is opting out of speaking to certain outlets after a four-day trial over an aggravated menacing charge.

Reporters hoped to catch up with Mixon on Sunday after training camp. A report by ESPN’s Ben Baby noted that Mixon declined to speak with the media and called out media outlets that he’ll blacklist for their coverage of his legal case.

CINCINNATI, OH – JULY 28: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) kneels on the sideline during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on July 28, 2023 in Cincinnati OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Mixon Pounces On Media After Legal Innocence

The report specifically noted Mixon is shunning reporters from ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mixon has been shunning the media since June 26 and continued to dodge coverage Sunday. It was his first practice since Aug. 15.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender found Mixon “not guilty” for the misdemeanor charge Thursday.

Judge Bender ruled that city prosecutors failed to accrue enough evidence of Mixon threatening a woman at gunpoint in April.

“Mixon was accused of brandishing a gun in the presence of his accuser during an alleged road rage incident,” Salguero wrote. “Police originally charged Mixon then pulled those charges before charging him again, saying they needed time for further investigation.”

Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer released a statement on his client’s innocence.

Schaffer wrote, “Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal system’s ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome.

“This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football. Huge shout out to both joes legal team and Mark Herron, the Bengals security director.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)