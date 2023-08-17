Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Gets Not Guilty Verdict In Aggravated Menacing Trial

Videos by OutKick

The on-again and off-again aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is history following a not guilty verdict at the culmination of a four-day trial.

Judge Gwen Bender ruled in favor of Mixon Thursday morning. Mixon was found not guilty of the misdemeanor charge.

Mixon was accused of brandishing a gun in the presence of his accuser during an alleged road rage incident. Police originally charged Mixon then pulled those charges before charging him again, saying they needed time for further investigation.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks to the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Closing Statements Of Joe Mixon Trial

All this following closing statements in which the defense called out the Cincinnati police department for failing to do a full investigation before charging Mixon. The defense also called into question the alleged victim’s account of what happened.

The prosecution maintained evidence supported the victim’s account of the incident in which Mixon called the woman “a dumb b—-.” The state claimed Mixon was driving erratically the night of the incident. The prosecution also said the victim had no reason to make up her account.

The defense, by the way, claimed it was the victim who started the problem. Defense attorney Scott Croswell said it was unlikely Mixon ever pulled a gun. He contended this was basically a he-said, she-said situation.

Here is defense attorney Scott Croswell talking about Joe Mixon's mentality around the time of the alleged incident.

Says it's clear the victim started the incident.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/Jy2SkUdoJJ — Christian Hauser (@ChristianWKRC12) August 17, 2023

Bengals Release Statement

It is unclear if this incident and the criminal trial will eventually lead to a civil case. But it is clear the Cincinnati Bengals see this as a closed matter.

And now Mixon and the team can get about the business of concentrating on the 2023 NFL season.

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals,” the team said in a statement. “Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans.

“The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

Mixon did not speak following his acquittal but his agent Peter Schaffer released a statement.

Statement from Joe Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer following his client’s not guilty verdict: pic.twitter.com/f5t9fesVqR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2023

NFL Conduct Policy Fallout

The NFL has been monitoring the Mixon situation as it is tied to the league’s personal conduct policy. The league is expected to conclude an investigation and decide whether Mixon in any way violated the policy. That policy in part prohibits players from being bad publicity to themselves, their teams and the league.

The not guilty verdict on Thursday obviously suggests the NFL will not sanction Mixon at this time. But a civil trial (if there is one) and its outcome could change that.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero