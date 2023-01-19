Bengals QB Joe Burrow Accidentally Wore The Wrong Jersey

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow must be feeling the nerves of taking on the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Burrow mistakenly showed up to a media session on Wednesday wearing the wrong jersey. As Burrow sat down for the post-practice media session, the first question from reporters was regarding the new look as Joey B. sported the number 8 rather than his typical no. 9.

“I guess I put the wrong one on,” Burrow responded. He nervously shook off the mishap, admitting that he forgot to prepare for the press conference.

Joe Burrow wearing a new jersey number?! Don't panic, Bengals fans. It was just a little mishap 😅 pic.twitter.com/6kxsVgXxQF — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 18, 2023

“Guess it’s been that kind of day, huh?” Burrow added.

The no. 8 jersey on the Bengals does belong to a current player: 30-year-old backup QB Brandon Allen.

Burrow, a top-5 MVP candidate, appears all locked in on the matchup with Buffalo, with apparently no regard for anything else, even his wardrobe.

Facing the Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Wild-Card round, Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Without left tackle Jonah Williams to shore up the offensive line, Burrow may need to run for his life to keep the Bengals afloat in the postseason against the Bills’ formidable defensive line.

