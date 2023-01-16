Bengals D Returns Fumble For Miraculous 98-Yard, Go-Ahead TD

Just when the Ravens had all the momentum, the Bengals stole their swagger and the game’s lead.

At the start of the fourth quarter, and the playoff matchup against Baltimore tied at 17-17, second-string Ravens QB Tyler Huntley guided the offense down the field for a potential go-ahead score until he royally fumbled the drive.

Hitting the goal line, facing a long yard for a score, Huntley tried going over the top of his offensive linemen and stretching out for the TD until the Bengals’ defensive line swatted away the ball.

What an insane swing. QB can’t reach like that unless it’s fourth down or a try for two. Even still, he was so close to getting in. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 16, 2023

Cincy defensive end Sam Hubbard came up with the ball and took off for the other end of the field — running 98 yards for the clutch defensive TD, which put the Bengals up 24-17.

It was a complete flip of the game’s trajectory as Huntley and the Ravens offense managed to create chunk plays before reaching the goal-line.

Prior to Huntley’s costly fumble, Ravens running back Gus Edwards was stuffed at the goal line.

Hubbard’s score resulted in the longest fumble recovery return for TD in postseason history and the fourth-longest fumble return in an NFL game, relayed the primetime broadcast. The NBC crew also noted that the Bengals’ chance to win the game at the time of Hubbard’s TD jumped from 46 percent to nearly 87.6 percent.

The record for longest fumble recovery return in NFL history belongs to ex-Raiders safety Jack Tatum and former Arizona Cardinals cornerback / safety Aeneas Williams, both of whom returned the rock for 104 yards.

Cincinnati held on for the seven-point victory, knocking out the Ravens and advancing to the AFC Divisional Game, facing off against the Buffalo Bills.

