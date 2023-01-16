Tensions Flare Between Lamar Jackson, Ravens After QB Skips Traveling With Team To Playoff Game

The Ravens are playing in the postseason without Lamar Jackson — both on the field and on the sideline.
Jackson was nowhere to be seen Sunday night as the Ravens traveled to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals — furthering the ongoing tensions between Baltimore and its injured quarterback over contract negotiations.
Did Lamar Give Up On The Ravens?
Normally if a starter can’t play in a postseason game, you’ll at least see them cheering on their team from the sidelines.
But not LJ, which could only signify a potential split with the Ravens this upcoming offseason.
Sunday’s broadcast of the primetime AFC North matchup confirmed Jackson’s absence, which took many by surprise.
Since the offseason, the former MVP has been seeking an elite contract from Baltimore to solidify the team’s confidence in his ability to lead long-term. The Ravens presented him with a $250 million contract extension, but Jackson declined the offer, stating it fell short of his projected worth.
Stuck having to depend on their reserves against the Bengals, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will shuffle between second-stringer Tyler Huntley and third-stringer Anthony Brown in the lopsided matchup.
Jackson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 PCL sprain, first suffered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The Ravens went 2-3 in their final five games of the regular season without Lamar.
The Ravens lead 10-9 against the Bengals at halftime. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars will all find out who they are playing next week after Sunday night’s game is decided.
Twitter reacted by calling LJ’s absence a “cheap” ploy by the QB. Jackson’s contract situation will be on of the key topics of discussion in the offseason.
