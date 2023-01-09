Bengals’ Eli Apple Clowns Roger Goodell For Coin Flip Decision

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a big day Sunday, though not for anything he accomplished on the field.

Apple openly clowned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after Sunday’s 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens for leaving the fate of a Wild-Card matchup in the figurative hands of a coin flip. The decision resulted from the Bengals and Bills’ canceled Week 17 game, which called for a rare regulation to get pulled out of the NFL rulebook.

After the game’s cancelation, home-field advantage for the Bengals and Ravens’ upcoming Wild-Card matchup — yes, they’re playing each other again — was left up to a coin flip if the Ravens were to win the Week 18 matchup.

If the Bengals escaped with the win, they’d be the ones with a home-field advantage. Considering the Bengals had already won the AFC North, the decision for a coin flip seemed ridiculous.

Thankfully Cincinnati secured their home playoff appearance with Sunday’s win, and Eli rubbed the ridiculous rule in Roger’s grill.

Apple, after the game, held up a massive coin with Goodell’s face on it, also sporting a clown nose to really drive the point home.

Eli Apple wanted our camera to see this after the #Bengals 8th straight win. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/uV2V4T62ea — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 8, 2023

It wasn’t the only time Cincy showed displeasure with the NFL’s decision. During the game, Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored a rushing touchdown and mocked the playoff scenario by pulling out a coin from his gear and flipping it.

This is great: After scoring, Joe Mixon pulled a coin out of his sock and flipped it. A real coin! 😂😂pic.twitter.com/D4MpmbIvuO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023