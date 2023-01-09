Bengals’ Eli Apple Clowns Roger Goodell For Coin Flip Decision

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a big day Sunday, though not for anything he accomplished on the field.
Apple openly clowned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after Sunday’s 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens for leaving the fate of a Wild-Card matchup in the figurative hands of a coin flip. The decision resulted from the Bengals and Bills’ canceled Week 17 game, which called for a rare regulation to get pulled out of the NFL rulebook.
After the game’s cancelation, home-field advantage for the Bengals and Ravens’ upcoming Wild-Card matchup — yes, they’re playing each other again — was left up to a coin flip if the Ravens were to win the Week 18 matchup.
If the Bengals escaped with the win, they’d be the ones with a home-field advantage. Considering the Bengals had already won the AFC North, the decision for a coin flip seemed ridiculous.
Thankfully Cincinnati secured their home playoff appearance with Sunday’s win, and Eli rubbed the ridiculous rule in Roger’s grill.
Apple, after the game, held up a massive coin with Goodell’s face on it, also sporting a clown nose to really drive the point home.
It wasn’t the only time Cincy showed displeasure with the NFL’s decision. During the game, Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored a rushing touchdown and mocked the playoff scenario by pulling out a coin from his gear and flipping it.
