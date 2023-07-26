Ben Askren Wants MMA Rematch Against Jorge Masvidal

Videos by OutKick
Ben Askren was on the wrong end of the UFC’s quickest knockout ever when he fought Jorge Masvidal in 2019.
Askren got his a** handed to him. All Masvidal had to do to shut the smack-talking Askren up was throw up a flying knee.
The fight ended in six seconds, and Askren now lives in UFC infamy.
Well, Askren is finally ready to run it back.
Masvidal and Askren are stirring up rumors of a potential second fight after some recent social-media posts.
The latest post was a picture of a toned Ben Askren, challenging “that loser Jorge” to run it back in the Octagon.
Askren flexed and made the same expression from his fight night against the BMF when he swallowed that flying knee.
WATCH:
“I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge,” Askren posted.
Despite the feud being one-sided on the canvas, the Askren versus Masvidal drama runs strong.
Askren had fighting words for Masvidal on Twitter, who just last week teased the potential of a rematch.
After Masvidal stated that he would exit retirement to clown “that phony m*therf**ker” (i.e., Ben Askren), his opponent responded.
Will Masvidal and Askren reunite for another MMA fight?
