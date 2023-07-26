Ben Askren Wants MMA Rematch Against Jorge Masvidal

Videos by OutKick

Ben Askren was on the wrong end of the UFC’s quickest knockout ever when he fought Jorge Masvidal in 2019.

Askren got his a** handed to him. All Masvidal had to do to shut the smack-talking Askren up was throw up a flying knee.

Throwback to when Ben Askren knocked out Jorge Masvidal pic.twitter.com/dCtBaf5Tkr — MMAFPress (@MMAFPress) January 4, 2023

The fight ended in six seconds, and Askren now lives in UFC infamy.

Well, Askren is finally ready to run it back.

Jorge Masvidal talks to Ben Askren in their welterweight fight during the UFC 239 event. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren face off during the UFC 239 Ultimate Media Day. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Masvidal and Askren are stirring up rumors of a potential second fight after some recent social-media posts.

READ: FORMER MMA STAR BEN ASKREN SUFFERS GORY INJURY

The latest post was a picture of a toned Ben Askren, challenging “that loser Jorge” to run it back in the Octagon.

Askren flexed and made the same expression from his fight night against the BMF when he swallowed that flying knee.

WATCH:

I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge. pic.twitter.com/T5y4QI9GAZ — Funky (@Benaskren) July 25, 2023

“I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge,” Askren posted.

Despite the feud being one-sided on the canvas, the Askren versus Masvidal drama runs strong.

Askren had fighting words for Masvidal on Twitter, who just last week teased the potential of a rematch.

After Masvidal stated that he would exit retirement to clown “that phony m*therf**ker” (i.e., Ben Askren), his opponent responded.

No I’m not gonna box Jorge. If Jorge was really a BMF he will accept a rematch in MMA and not be a coward. https://t.co/d9UDZsEZ1h — Funky (@Benaskren) July 25, 2023

Will Masvidal and Askren reunite for another MMA fight?

Askren and Masvidal finally meet. pic.twitter.com/ysXDwRRxLl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 4, 2019