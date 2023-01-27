Former MMA Star Ben Askren Suffers Gory Injury

Videos by OutKick

Ben Askren recently spilled some blood in grisly fashion.

Askren, who unfortunately helped make Jake Paul a boxing sensation, slit his eye lid wide open during a training round, and the aftermath was very graphic.

WARNING: The video below contains blood and isn’t for the faint of heart. Consider yourself warned.

Now that we have the warning out of the way, you can take a look at the damage to the man known as Funky below.

Ben Askren is known for being a tough guy.

Ben Askren certainly seemed to deal with having his eyelid split open without really panicking or showing much pain.

Back during his MMA days, he was known for being able to take a beating without quitting. In his fight against Robbie Lawler, he got destroyed early on but took it like a champ. Eventually, he turned the tables and earned a win.

So, if you’re able to get rocked by Robbie Lawler and still find a way to win, spilling blood from your eyelid shouldn’t be any issue at all.

For the rest of us, that’s probably an injury that puts you down for the count, but Ben Askren isn’t like most of us. He’s a former MMA star and as tough as a $2 steak.

He was damn near laughing at the fact he was bleeding in gory fashion.

Ben Askren split his eyelid open while sparring. (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5jfo-uvki/)

Now, excuse us while we try to regain our appetites before heading into lunch. A lot of stomachs are going to be unsettled after watching that video of Ben Askren’s eyelid.