Ben Affleck Looks Absolutely Miserable With Jennifer Lopez, Appears Ready To Cry For Help

Pour one out for Ben Affleck because he appears to be a man whose soul has been crushed.

Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez, and while we’re sure the pair has a very happy and successful marriage, there’s now a trend of him looking absolutely miserable while spending time with his wife.

During the Grammys earlier in the year, Affleck couldn’t even pretend to be happy or enjoying himself. Now, a second video has surfaced and it’s arguably even funnier.

Ben Affleck is the 8-year-old dragged to a wedding, wants to go home and play video games pic.twitter.com/eSmuYW9BhY — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) February 6, 2023

In a new video going viral, Affleck looks like he just got done with a stint at Guantanamo Bay while walking with Lopez.

To say he looks unhappy and stressed would be one hell of an understatement. You can literally feel him sighing in this video.

Ben Affleck can’t catch a break.

Is it possible Affleck is just upset about the fact he’s being filmed? Sure, but he looked like a crush man before it even was clear he knew he was being filmed.

It was at this exact moment you can feel his pain. This is a man who looks like he hasn’t slept in days. I’ve seen videos of terrorists getting worked over who have more joy in their eyes.

Ben Affleck looks miserable when spotted with Jennifer Lopez. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Bornakang/status/1656362232370851849)

Was he blinking morse code when he got into the driver’s seat? Was Ben Affleck trying to get a message out to the world?

It’s hard to say for sure, but when you see a guy that downtrodden, you know something is off. He’s rich, married to Jennifer Lopez and looks like he was just told his dog died.

What is going on, Ben? What is the issue?

Ben Affleck looks miserable when spotted with Jennifer Lopez. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Bornakang/status/1656362232370851849)

Sometimes, life gets you down. We’ve all been there. The stress mounts up, you have a couple bad days and you simply can’t bring yourself to smile. However, this is now a repeat situation and the star actor looks significantly more depressed and dejected than he did during the Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Seriously, if you’re reading this and know Ben Affleck, reach out and pat that man on the back. He appears ready to just walk off into the wilderness to start living off the land, and we need him happy and making movies!