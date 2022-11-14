Beautiful Wedding Takes Place At Browns-Dolphins Game

The Miami Dolphins are finally GOOD, sit atop the AFC East after 10 weeks and their fans are having FUN. Hours before the Dolphins dismantled the Cleveland Browns for their fourth straight win Sunday, one happy couple decided to tie the knot during the pregame tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Love is in the air!

Nothing screams romanticism like a Dolphins tailgate wedding pic.twitter.com/HjCXhHsR8w — Adam Tabatchnick (@TGDTabs) November 13, 2022

Lovebirds tie the knot at Brown-Dolphins game

When it’s time to say ‘I do,’ it’s time to say I do. You don’t wait. If the moment strikes, you tie the knot – no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Grilling burgers and slugging beers at 9 a.m. waiting for kickoff? Take a break and head three cars down to witness a wedding before the Dolphins crush the terrible Browns.

This is what it’s all about, folks. Love is love.

Love is love, and one couple decided to tie the knot and have their wedding before the Browns-Dolphins game.

The Dolphins are absolutely electric right now, may legitimately have an MVP in QB Tua Tagovailoa, and have cemented themselves as Super Bowl contenders before Thanksgiving.

The good vibes have spilled over into the parking lot, too, and it’s a beautiful thing to see.

First Dance pic.twitter.com/um0kcRZ31M — Patrick J Cooney (@CoachPJCooney) November 13, 2022

A first dance for the ages here. Just a nice little parking lot grind with your lovely new wife as random fans walk through your reception trying to get to the game.

What a moment for these two.

Fins up!