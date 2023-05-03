Bearded Man Takes Advantage Of Florida Casino Law, Wins Women’s Poker Tournament

Videos by OutKick

A bearded man by the name of David Hughes decided to take advantage of Florida casino laws and enter a women’s poker tournament. He went on to win and walked away $5,555 richer.

Hughes entered the $250 buy-in ‘Ladies No-Limit Hold’em’ tournament at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday and beat the 82 female contestants, according to a report.

The 70-year-old man from Deltona, Florida was allowed to compete due to anti-discrimination rules which, in the Sunshine State, lets men enter women’s events with no issue.

British poker player Charlie Carrel commented on a video a competitor took of Hughes competing in the event.

“It’s a real issue that people are taking advantage of in many different areas, including sports, prisons, and changing areas,” Carrel wrote on Twitter. “This has lead to some horrific repercussions (female inmates being raped in prison, or women getting destroyed in MMA fights by somebody who spent 95% of their life as a man).”

“The trans issue is a lot easier to handle in poker, as the stakes are relatively low. The difference between male and female players is negligible enough that the incentive for men to join women’s spaces isn’t really there. It does speak loudly to the insanity that’s playing out on a larger scale.”

1) Hilarious that he won.



2) It pokes fun at the idea that anybody can identify as a woman and be allowed to enter women's spaces.



It's a real issue that people are taking advantage of in many different areas, including sports, prisons, and changing areas. This has lead to… https://t.co/EKgnPgU9sO — Charlie Carrel (@Charlie_Carrel) April 30, 2023

While a man winning a women’s poker tournament will not garner the same attention as Lia Thomas destroying women’s swimming at the collegiate level or the nonsensical professional athletes promoting biological men to compete against women, Hughes’ win certainly speaks out the larger issues at hand.

