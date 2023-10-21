BBC Impartial Toward Hamas, Says U.S. Only Supports Israel Because Of ‘Jewish Wealth’

Videos by OutKick

The BBC is not making any friends in the Jewish community.

It’s been two weeks since Hamas terrorists brutally murdered more than 1,400 Israelis in a surprise attack. But up to this point, the BBC has refused to refer to Hamas as a terrorist group. Rather, they’ve defaulted to much more forgiving terms like “militants” and “gunmen.”

Their coverage of the attacks and the subsequent war has been so forgiving to Hamas, in fact, that the National Jewish Assembly staged protests in front of the BBC Broadcasting House in London — demanding the media outlet call these monsters what they are: terrorists.

The National Jewish Assembly protests the BBC’s refusal to label Hamas as terrorists and comes after the militant group’s recent attacks on Israel. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Still, they wouldn’t budge. And World Affairs Editor John Simpson explained why.

“Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally,” Simpson wrote. “It’s simply not the BBC’s job to tell people who to support and who to condemn — who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.”

But these aren’t sports teams. We’re talking about a group of people who behead babies, burn people alive and execute innocent civilians, including women and children.

It’s pretty clear who “the bad guys” are.

(Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Interesting, protestors pointed out, that the BBC chose to maintain impartiality in the Israel-Hamas war. Because the organization has had no problem using the word “terrorist” to describe atrocities where the victims have been European. That includes the 2015 Paris Bataclan attacks, a 2020 shooting in Vienna, Austria that killed four people and a stabbing in London the same year.

BBC Speculates On American Support Of Israel

On Friday, due to mounting pressure from British Jewish leaders and even Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the news outlet agreed to stop defaulting to the term “militants.” Now, they’ll refer to Hamas as “proscribed as a terror organization by the UK Government and others.”

In other words: The government said Hamas are terrorists. We didn’t.

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

But their coverage still reeks of antisemitism.

Take, for example, a Friday segment on the BBC’s Spanish-language service. In the show, Gonzalo Cañada claims the United States only supports Israel because of “Jewish wealth and influence.”

President Joe Biden visited Israel last week and pledged unwavering support for Israel. And the BBC says that support is purely motivated by Jewish money.

“Although Jews are a minority in the American population, they are a powerful minority,” Cañada says. “Half of American Jews have a household income of more than $100,000 annually, while among Americans in general, the percentage with that same income barely reaches 19%.”

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

So according to the BBC, Jewish people are just rich and greedy puppeteers — pulling the strings of their marionettes, including every Western leader.

The outlet was also quick to blame Tuesday’s hospital explosion on Israel, and it took days for them finally to issue a quiet correction.

Remember when the BBC editor said they wouldn’t “tell people who to support and who to condemn”? It sure seems like they’re doing exactly that.