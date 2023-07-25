BBC Apologizes After Asking ‘Inappropriate’ Question To Morocco World Cup Star About Gay Relationships

Videos by OutKick

The BBC issued an apology after one of its reporters asked a Moroccan soccer star about gay relationships in her home country.

Ghizlane Chebbak is the captain of the Moroccan women’s soccer team and was fielding questions after her team suffered a brutal 6-o loss to the Germans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Perhaps after such a lopsided match, there wasn’t much to talk about in terms of soccer. So, a BBC reporter decided to do what sports reporters do best and delved into politics for no reason.

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?”

This question was immediately denied by the press conference moderator like Hakeem Olajuwon blocking a jumper.

“Sorry, this is a very political question. So we’ll just stick to questions relating to football,” the moderator said.

Now, it’s important to note that in Chebhak’s home country of Morocco, homosexual relationships are criminalized. Those involved in them can face jail time or fines. So, by answering the question, Chebbak would’ve been essentially narking on teammates.

Still, the BBC reporter argued that the question wasn’t political. Of course, it was and had also put the Moroccan player in a compromising position for no reason.

“No, it’s not political,” they argued. “It’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question.”

Now, the reporter’s employer has apologized for asking the question.

The BBC apologized for a reporter’s poorly-worded questions about a truly oppressive government. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BBC Offers Groveling Apology For Question

While the question was poorly worded and put the Moroccan soccer player in a tough spot, it did shine a lot on a government that is truly oppressing the LGBTQ community.

This is ironic because the United States is accused of being such a place. The big obvious difference to anyone with a modicum of sense is that no one in the United States gets dealt jail time or fines for merely being in a homosexual relationship. This makes it easy to critique the US. Thanks to the First Amendment there won’t (or at least shouldn’t) be repercussions or censorship for criticizing the government.

So, while it’s true that asking the question could’ve caused players harm, that became the story instead of the fact that there’s a country in which answering a question about gay relationships can be dangerous.

Morocco is one of those places, but instead of continuing to call the Moroccan government out, the BBC folded like a cheap card table and issued an apology to, of all outlets, CNN.

“We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress,” the BBC said in a statement, using the British version of the word “recognize.”

Some members of the USWNT are known to delve into politics and certainly wouldn’t have gotten an apology from the BBC. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Would They Have Apologized If They Asked A US Player The Same Question?

Oddly enough that apology doesn’t name Chebbak or her Moroccan teammates. They’re the ones who deserved the apology if anyone did.

But did there need to be an apology at all? Had the reporter asked a US player this question would there have been an apology?

The answer to both questions is a resounding no.

Of course, news outlets are quick to grandstand in the name of LGBTQ rights… when it’s easy.

It’s easy to criticize the US for what critics like to call “anti-LBTQ” policies, which aren’t anti-LGBTQ at all. The policies that you hear people whine about are intended to protect kids. Y’know the ones. They’re designed to protect them from adult entertainment and pornography being foisted upon them by progressives, who in turn complain about these policies.

However, the same outlets are terrified to criticize nations like Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and others where there is a legitimate threat against LGBTQ individuals.

Why not do the job as journalists and shine a light on real oppression instead of trying to make it up? Then, how about having an ounce of backbone and sticking to your guns when the going gets tough?

Meh, that’d be too hard.

