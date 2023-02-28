Big 12 AD Says Conference Must Be Ready For PAC-12 ‘Movement’ Amid Collapse Concerns

Videos by OutKick

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades thinks the Big 12 needs to be ready for chaos to break loose with the PAC-12.

George Kliavkoff and the west coast conference he oversees has been engulfed with issues amid failure to hammer out a new media deal.

A recent report claimed Washington and Oregon believe their departure to the Big Ten is inevitable, and once that happens, the PAC-12 could collapse in a very short period of time.

Rhoades wants the Big 12 to be ready.

Will the Big 12 raid the PAC-12. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Will the Big 12 offer a life raft to PAC-12 programs.

While not openly advocating for the PAC-12 to collapse, the Baylor AD does feel if there is “movement” the Big 12 has to be ready to pounce.

“I am certainly not rooting for the demise of any particular conference, but I am also looking out for what is best for Baylor and what is best for Baylor is a really really strong Big 12, and one that secures its future but not over just the next six years but beyond. There is a short gain but also a long gain for this. It is dependent on what happens among the Pac-12. There may be movement if whatever media deal they are able to strike is not satisfactory. We have to be prepared for that and I think we are if that was to happen. Again, looking out for the Big 12, how do we strengthen ourselves,” Rhoades told 365 Sports, according to 247Sports.

Baylor AD discusses potential PAC-12 collapse. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

What PAC-12 programs could be on the move?

If the PAC-12 collapses, which absolutely can’t be ruled out at this point, there are four major targets the Big 12 will immediately call:

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Those are the four obvious choices. They’re known as the “The Four Corner Schools.” It’s hard to imagine those are the programs that won’t be the first called.

Oregon and Washington, if you believe the reporting they’re bound for the Big Ten eventually. Cal and Stanford following makes sense. If you’re going to take the Ducks and Huskies, you might as well take Cal and Stanford.

Will Arizona State jump from the PAC-12 to the Big 12? (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

College football fans are truly in uncharted territory. Whatever happens could happen quickly. Once the first domino falls, anything can happen. Welcome to college sports in 2023.