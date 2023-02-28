Oregon, Washington Believe Departure For The Big Ten Is Inevitable: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Oregon and Washington reportedly feel a split from the PAC-12 for the Big Ten is inevitable.

Right now, the PAC-12 is engulfed by chaos as the conference continues to fail to land a new media deal. The lack of a deal was troubling a few months ago.

The lack of one at the end of February has turned the situation into a crisis for George Kliavkoff.

One of the biggest fears for the PAC-12 is that the Big Ten would return to take more than just USC and UCLA. Kliavkoff’s conference continues to exist at the mercy of the B1G, and it sounds like that mercy might soon end.

Oregon and Washington believe spots are waiting for them in the Big Ten once the conference lands a new commissioner, according to Jason Scheer. He noted the programs will accept a decreased share of revenue payout in order to join.

The PAC-12 is cooked if Oregon and Washington leave for the Big Ten.

The PAC-12 almost certainly can’t survive Oregon and Washington cutting and running for the Big Ten. If that happens, the next logical step is Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah leaving for the Big 12.

Remember, the Big 12 already has a media deal done that pays conference members $31.7 million annually. The conference has security. The PAC-12 has no stability, security or guaranteed payouts once its current deal expires.

The PAC-12 has had a fear of one of the four schools mentioned above running to the Big 12. It would start a domino effect.

Well, I have news for George Kliavkoff and other PAC-12 officials. If Oregon and Washington leave for the Big Ten, it’s over for him. You’ll see a collapse happen quicker than the Soviet Union in December 1991.

For all of Kliavkoff’s arrogance and bluster when UCLA and USC announced they were leaving, he sure seems a lot quieter these days. It’s almost like his claims about stability and power were lies. Credit where credit is due though. Nobody has ever done a better Baghdad Bob impression.

The situation remains very fluid. It sounds like some big decisions could come at any moment. Prepare for chaos, folks. If Oregon and Washington find themselves in a lifeboat sailing for the Big Ten, it might be a curtain call for the PAC-12.