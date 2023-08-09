Bashaud Breeland, Former NFL CB, Arrested Over Tremendous Haul That Includes Stolen Vehicle, Four Guns, Pounds of Weed and Magical ‘Shrooms

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland entered a world of trouble, just two years since his last snap in the league.

Breeland was held in Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday after North Carolina authorities found the 31-year-old driving a stolen vehicle packed with a crazy haul of items set to begin a legal nightmare for the ex-CB.

Bashaud Breeland’s Magic Trip Comes To Hard Stop

In the vehicle, Breeland possessed four firearms — two AR-15s and two AK47s — 5 pounds of marijuana and 62 grams of ‘shrooms.

Details from the police report noted that the Mercedes-Benz SUV Breeland had been driving was stolen.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 10: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings warms-up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As reported by WCNC, Breeland faces several charges, including “possession of a stolen vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering title and possession of a stolen firearm.”

Breeland’s drug charges include “possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and a Schedule I substance (heroin, LSD, marijuana and ecstasy).” He was previously arrested in 2020 for marijuana possession.

The traffic stop occurred Monday. Breeland left the jail hours after his arrest, posting $30,000 in bond.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 09: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 09, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Breeland is an NFL free agent. He last joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The year prior, Breeland won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He started that 2020 season suspended for four games after violating the NFL’s substance abuse guidelines.

RELATED:

For the first half of his career, namely with Washington, Breeland played a consistent starter’s role. He nearly secured a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 but lost out because of a non-football injury.

It’s hard to imagine a guy like Breeland getting another shot at the pros. Then again, after Dallas’ reported interest in former Raiders CB Damon Arnette, anything is possible.