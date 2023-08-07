NFL CB Damon Arnette Pleads Guilty After Pulling Gun On Valet

Videos by OutKick

NFL cornerback Damon Arnette pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon after getting arrested in 2022 for pulling a gun on a valet worker.

Arnette, who’s been absent from football for over a year, must pay a $2,500 fine. He must also serve 50 hours of community service, decided by Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel on Monday.

READ: DAMON ARNETTE ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON, RELEASED BY CHIEFS

“No guns means no guns,” the judge exclaimed, via NBC 8 News Now.

The judge warned Arnette to never possess a firearm to avoid further penalty. Additionally, Arnette was ordered to give up his firearm.

In January 2022, Arnette argued with a car valet and flashed a gun as a threat.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Former Kansas City Chiefs corner back Damon Arnette is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on January 28, 2022 on two counts of assault. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Las Vegas selected Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock alluded to character issues concerning the cornerback before drafting Arnette.

The Raiders cut Arnette after the 2021 season. Arnette landed on Miami and Kansas City’s practice squads for short stints.

Now 26 years old and without interest from NFL teams, Arnette maintains hope that he’ll get another shot at the pros after squandering the opportunity with a careless act.

“If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to kill that,” Arnette said on Monday, following the judge’s decision.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)