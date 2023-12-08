Bart Scott Goes Scorched Earth On Bill Belichick: ‘Let Him Burn’

Videos by OutKick

It’s the most wonderful time of year, so let’s ’tis the season and check in on the wonderful relationship between ex-Jet Bart Scott and current Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Spoiler alert: if you thought a few years away from each other would help mend fences … think again.

Fellas, we feeling all warm and fuzzy this time of year?

Bart Scott is not a fan of Bill Belichick…



He says he wouldn’t piss on Belichick if he was on fire… he would let him burn.



What the hell 💀pic.twitter.com/7SsttOlux8 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 8, 2023

Bart Scott vs. Bill Belichick … who ya got?

My God. What a quote from maybe the biggest sh*t-talker in NFL history. Bart Scott was an animal during his playing days and he clearly hasn’t lost his edge since retiring.

“I’m an equal opportunist a–hole.”

“I’d try to stomp the fire out.”

“I’d rather let him burn.”

What the hell did Bill Belichick do/say to Bart Scott after he retired? I need to know. Did he sleep with Mrs. Bart Scott? Did he call his mom fat? Whatever it was, it has Bart fired up still to this day — years after the fact.

“If I see him and he wants some, he can get some.”

Ding, ding, ding! Bill Belichick vs. Bart Scott … who ya got?

Some people hate Bart, and I get it. He can be pretty insufferable on ESPN, so in that regard he fits in quite well over there.

Remember earlier this year when he made fun of the Trevon Diggs injury and everyone on the internet freaked out? Hilarious.

But, I kinda like the guy. Just says whatever the hell he wants and invites all the smoke. Wants all of it, as he says.

And for those youngins out there reading this right now, this was the moment we all knew Bart was a different bird: