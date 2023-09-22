Bart Scott’s ‘Joke’ About Trevon Diggs’ Injury Is Just Dumb Comment Being Blown Out Of Proportion By Micah Parsons, Others

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL linebacker turned ESPN analyst Bart Scott made a questionable comment while reacting to the news of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Many, including Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, immediately accused him of joking about Diggs’ injury with plenty of others already calling for ESPN to fire him.

This is the latest example of our way-too-quick-to-react society immediately jumping into the cancel culture playbook and not stopping to even consider giving someone the benefit of the doubt.

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A. always says, ‘just wait, something bad always happens.'”

That’s it, that’s the comment that has people calling for Scott to lose his job.

Ryan Clark – ESPN’s resident crybully – responded by telling Scott “no, don’t start that” as he closed his eyes and shook his head to add drama to the situation as he never fails to do.

Bart Scott joking about Trevon Diggs’ injury is insane work. Most these guys on the big networks are so bad, it’s unreal. pic.twitter.com/F8raYqVC5y — Ernie (@es3_09) September 22, 2023

Parsons immediately jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Scott and send a message to ESPN to not allow “cornballs” like him on the network.

Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!! https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 22, 2023

The question that nobody seems to be asking, or is at least failing to answer, is what exactly is the “joke” Scott was trying to make?

Saying “something bad always happens” in reaction to an injury isn’t a joke, it’s simply a bad choice of words, and that’s all this is.

If Scott said “it’s always something” with the Cowboys and injuries, nobody would have batted an eye given the franchise’s rough go with star players like Dak Prescott and before that, Tony Romo, missing extended periods of time with injuries.

It turns out, that’s exactly the point Scott was trying to make. The Cowboys lost one of their key pieces with Diggs being out for the year. In other words, something bad happened, which is all Scott said.

Been called a lot of stuff in my life lame isn’t one of them. Was never joking about a injury. Was speaking of bad luck & how a SB contender loses one of their most important players in there scheme. Get out your feelings and taking the statement out of context. @MicahParson11 — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) September 22, 2023

The same people overreacting to Scott’s comment are the same people who have undoubtedly said some iteration of “something bad always happens” when something unfortunate takes place.

Scott shouldn’t have said what he said, not because it was some deplorable thing to say, but because he should have remembered he was speaking in front of a camera in a time when overreactions and feelings are considered far more important than intentions or facts.

The only joke here is adults on social media, especially the multiple million dollar athletes like Parsons, calling for Scott to lose his job because he used a phrase they didn’t appreciate.

