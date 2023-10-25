Bar Owner Who Started Selling Nudes To Save Her Business Forced To Shut Down Bar

Videos by OutKick

Bar owner Lauren Beers did all she could to save her business, Waggon and Horses located in Outlane, England, after the rising costs following the pandemic threatened it more than a year ago. That includes launching an OnlyFans and selling nudes.

She said of the drastic measures to keep her business afloat, “Truth be told, I’ve only ever been really good at 3 things: Pulling pints, necking pints and t-ts. So… I thought, I’d combine a guys (and lots of girls) favorite things.”

Bar owner Lauren Beers kept her bar open for more than a year by selling nudes (Image Credit: Getty)

Lauren’s nudes were able to keep the doors open on her bar for more than a year. Back in September, she marked the one year anniversary by sharing some of the first pictures she ever took to keep her business alive.

She hinted then that things were close to going south. Part of the message she sent read, “Things at the pub aren’t great this time of year anyway – I’ll be honest; the Summer is our quietest time.”

“I don’t know where this journey will end up – but that’s half the fun. What I do know is that in the last year, my business would have undoubtedly closed without this, and your help. So – again, thank you.”

The journey to save her bar came to an end this weekend when Lauren was forced to close the doors. A couple of days after that a message on the bar’s Facebook page explained the continued increasing prices being too much to overcome.

Not even the power of selling content combined with grants and loans were enough to keep up with the cost of keeping the bar operational.

Lauren Beers Plans To Keep The Doors On Her OnlyFans Open For Business

“Unfortunately, we have made the terribly difficult decision to close with immediate effect,” part of the statement read.

“Since Covid hit hospitality in 2020 – we haven’t taken a wage from the pub. Ploughed all the grants/ bounce back loans straight back into the business in hopes there was still longevity in this trade, as we’d always planned. We’ve both had part time jobs to help.”

Beers also expressed her heartbreak on Instagram with an emotional video that included a heartfelt message. She said, “The post I hoped I’d never have to post…”

“When I tell you I’ve slogged my guts out and tried everything in my power to make my business work, I truly mean it. I’ve not drawn a wage since Covid, I’ve worked part time jobs to try and fund my own bills so I didn’t have to take anything out of the business, heck I even started selling noods to try and help,” she continued. “But to keep funding a failing business would be silly – and I’m done. If I told you I was devastated, it would be an understatement. But as of today, that’s it.”

As sad as it is to hear that OnlyFans couldn’t save her bar, it sounds like Beers plans to continue cashing in on it. So all is not lost from the bar shutting its doors.

“I can’t thank you all enough for being on this journey with me, and without this and the spicy side of things, quite simply my business would have closed 12 months ago.. so thank you. You’ve all supported me, and I hope you continue to do so – cause you can’t get rid of me that easily!!”

There you have it. Rising costs have taken Lauren Beers’ bar, but they haven’t taken her love of making content.